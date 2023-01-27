Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNYT
Albany Black Chamber of Commerce & Social Club unveils its new home
The Albany Black Chamber of Commerce & Social Club unveiled to the public its new home. The newly renovated space is meant to help Black entrepreneurs. It’s located on Washington Avenue. For over a year now, leaders with the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce & Social Club have been...
WNYT
Weekend cold won’t stop Capital Region winter fun
Events across the Capital Region are taking stock of how to handle the cold this weekend. Some are saying the show must go on. Ballston Spa is betting chocolate will coax people out of a cold coma, melt a winter freeze in business and warm hearts as Valentine’s Day approaches.
WNYT
Amsterdam preparing for Winterfest
Amsterdam is getting ready for Winterfest. It’s happening this Saturday at noon at the Alpin Haus ice skating rink at Veteran’s Park. There will be plenty of food, free skate rentals and hot chocolate. There will be giveaways such as sleds and winter coats.
WNYT
Proposed Saratoga Springs homeless shelter’s location worries parents
There’s controversy over the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs. It would be right next to Spa Catholic, a private middle and high school. Some parents are upset about this idea, saying they feel it’s a safety issue to have a homeless shelter so close to the school. A gate divides the school and the future shelter – which is currently a senior center.
WNYT
Simone’s Kitchen wins most votes during soup stroll
Congratulations to Simone’s Kitchen for being the Schenectady Soup Stroll soup-er-star. Those who tried at least 10 soups were invited to vote for their favorite. Simone’s Kitchen won the most votes with their creamy tomato and sweet harissa soup. A panel of judges agreed. Thousands came out to...
WNYT
Pittsfield Bed Bath & Beyond to close
The Pittsfield Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing in the next few months. This closure is part of the larger wave of closures for the struggling retailer, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reported. The shop manager tells the Eagle that they do not have an...
WNYT
Schenectady Police introduce new therapy dog
Schenectady Police Department has a new therapy dog. Cooper, 2, is a labradoodle. He was donated as a puppy by a Glenville breeder. The police department says Cooper’s already cheering up people at the station. Once he’s done training, they plan to bring him to many community events.
WNYT
Mental performance coach in Saratoga County helping people achieve goals
How are your new year’s resolutions going? No matter what your goals for 2023 might be, mental performance coach and founder of the Cetnar Consulting Group, Todd Cetnar, believes everyone can achieve their goals using certain techniques and honing their skills. Cetnar has spent multiple years researching successful individuals...
WNYT
NY state agencies prepare for extreme cold
ALBANY – It’s all about being ready for the very cold temperatures and wind chill. Jackie Bray, the commissioner of New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services, said the Arctic blast coming to New York Thursday and staying into Saturday is going to create dangerously cold conditions.
WNYT
Clifton Park girl, 10, returns to school after lifesaving kidney transplant
Maya Charles-Rivera, 10, was reunited with friends and classmates Monday at Shatekon Elementary School in Clifton Park after receiving a lifesaving kidney transplant. On Maya’s return to school, classmates created friendship bracelets. It was a reminder that they helped her through a terrifying seven-month-long ordeal, sending letters and video messages to her at her Boston hospital bed.
WNYT
Albany woman charged with abandoning animals with no food, water
An Albany woman is accused of animal cruelty. Christine Berghela moved out of her Western Avenue apartment, but left five dogs and a cat behind for several days with no food and water – said police – who added the apartment was contaminated with feces, urine and garbage.
WNYT
Watervliet woman celebrates 100th birthday
A Capital Region woman turned 100 on Monday. Lucy Amorosi was born in Watervliet. That’s where her family owned a bakery which delivered fresh bread by horse and buggy. She also worked at GE in Schenectady, and at Schalmont Schools for 35 years where she retired in 1985. Assemblyman...
WNYT
New telehealth program helps keep patients out of emergency rooms
UCM Digital Health and MVP Health Care are teaming up to launch a program to reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations. The initiative is called Treatment in Place. It will provide MVP members with access to the right care, at the right time, wherever they are. Treatment In Place is...
WNYT
New Colonie playground to honor young girl’s memory
A new playground is being built in Colonie in honor of a girl who died of cancer. The playground in honor of Charlie Fernandez hopes to be an all-ability playground and construction will start in June. The playground is a group effort between where angels play and the Doug Flutie...
WNYT
Independent pharmacy picks up where CVS on Central Ave. left off
The CVS store on Central Ave closed for good this year on Jan. 12. Before the closing, many customers feared easy access to a pharmacy would no longer be available. It’s been a little more than two weeks since the chain has closed its doors, and now the independent pharmacy Central Ave Pharmacy is getting new business from those former customers.
WNYT
Accusation of racism at construction site triggers lawsuit
In an exclusive story, 13 Investigates got its hands on a lawsuit that claims racial slurs were made against a Black man while he was working on a construction site last year in Albany. The words that were allegedly said to him by a higher-up are shocking. “That was a...
WNYT
Man gets 25 years to life for 2020 Albany murder
A man in Albany was sentenced Wednesday morning to 25 years to life for murder. Comments on social media spilled over into a fight in the street, outside 550 Madison Avenue nearly three years ago on March 18, 2020. Skeen’s grandmother told NewsChannel 13 back in November that those comments...
WNYT
24 people indicted in drug scheme linked to Capital Region
Twenty-four people have been indicted in an alleged cross-country marijuana distribution and money laundering conspiracy in the Capital Region. Thousands of kilograms of marijuana were shipped from California to our area, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said. Marijuana would be sold through a slot in the door of a...
WNYT
Academy’s Kennedy Swedick commits to University of Virginia
Albany Academy junior Kennedy Swedick recently committed to play golf at the University of Virginia. Swedick stopped by the NewsChannel 13 studio on Monday to talk about her decision.
WNYT
Elevated lead levels found in Troy drinking water
Elevated levels of lead have been found in some of the drinking water in Troy. The city says the elevated levels were found in some of the 60 homes and buildings tested around the city. The mayor’s office says the city’s water source is free of lead – but the...
Comments / 0