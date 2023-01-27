the entire CPS system has to be reformed on a national level. it's a MONEY MAKING RACKET. I dont see much family reunification going on in Pennsylvania. judges are in jail for a scheme called "kids for cash". taking kickbacks and sending kids to juvenile detention centers for the smallest of infractions and first time offenders. I believe there were 2 centers involved. I know a family that lost their children because their water was turned off. another because CPS didnt feel the dads SSI check was enough money to raise their children even though the kids had food, clothing, shelter, medical benefits. now in Pennsylvania a foster family gets an average of 1000$/month per child. total there are 8 children involved between these 2 families. that's 8000$/month of OUR TAX DOLLARS. pay the water bill and supplement this mans SSI check. keep these children with their parents. its deplorable what goes on with the entire CPS system nationwide.
The entire system needs to be reformed . To many people getting benefits that have nice homes and new cars and don't need the help. Go to the low on one houses and see the new cars!!!! Not a joke. The system has been abused for to long. No one checks on the family to see if they are really in need .
Child and spousal abuse has been higher than the nation for my 70 years in Montana. Alcohol, Drugs, lack of education & poverty is why Montana has so much abuse. Changing the system won't save one child or spouse. I wouldn't want to be the Legislator who votes for changes & a child dies because of their vote.
