Todd Mission, TX

KBTX.com

Another Belong in Bryan ‘Meet & Mingle’ event set for Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan, a local non-profit organization, has announced its next Belong in Bryan “Meet & Mingle” event will be Saturday, February 4th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Village Cafe at 210 W. 26th Street. Belong in Bryan is an initiative...
BRYAN, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers

HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Enjoy live music and a dinner at The Queen Theatre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Queen Theatre is hosting the Taylor Hunnicutt Acoustic Show and Dinner. Taylor Hunnicutt will be headlining the evening with opener Mary-Charlotte Young starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. “Taylor is coming from Alabama with a three-piece band, it’s going to be pretty cool,...
BRYAN, TX
spacecityweather.com

February is starting out rather cold in Houston. What about the rest of the month?

February is coming in with a chill, as highs today may only top out in the low 40s. And conditions will be cold for the rest of the week, with a light freeze possible for inland areas on Friday night. But what does the rest of the month look like after that? We should see a return to warmer temperatures next week. And then, the second half of the month looks slightly warmer than normal. After this week it would not surprise me if the Houston region is done with freezing weather for the 2022-2023 winter. Of course that is not an official prediction yet, just a guess.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Yellowstone Star Swoops Into Houston For an Emotional $1 Million Gala — Ryan Bingham Speaks Up For Brookwood

'Yellowstone's' Ryan Bingham performs at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Brookwood Community 40th anniversary gala, “An Evening at the Theater”. Where: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. PC Scene: In celebration of the Brookwood Community‘s four decades...
HOUSTON, TX
addictedtovacation.com

8 Easy Day Trip Destinations Around Houston, Texas (With Pics!)

There are hundreds of great day trip destinations located a few miles from Houston. In this article, we will share the top eight best day trips from Houston. What are the best day trips to take around Houston?. Some of the best day trips from Houston include Galveston, Blessington Farms,...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Localized freezing rain concern lingers through Thursday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Thursday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Houston cantina has the best chips & queso in Texas & among best in the country: Food Network says

DALLAS (KDAF) – An outing with your friends or even if you’re flying solo at a Mexican restaurant getting a basket of chips with some salsa or queso is an absolute must. Sunday, January 29 was National Corn Chip Day and it’s always a good time when chips are paired up with a dip of any kind. “It is crispy, crunchy, and made out of cornmeal. The chips are extremely spiced with salt flavor and packed in the bag for longer life. Corn chips can either be eaten alone or with different dips at any time. They’re tasty, they’re yummy, they’re crunchy and they’re called corn chips,” National Today said.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Stop and smell the roses and learn about them too!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Although the weather isn’t quite on our side now, spring will soon take its turn. In anticipation of the warmer weather, the Gardens at Texas A&M University are back at Ringer Library for their Spring Gardening Series. If you ever wanted to learn about...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Breaking barriers, shattering ceilings in women’s sports

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Feb. 1, 2023 marks the 37th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). When she was just 14-years-old, Tamia Bertram, aka Mia Friday, was already opening doors for women in the world of sports. In 2020, she became the first female graduate of Lions...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Applications now being accepted for Brazos Valley CattleWomen Scholarship Program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Brazos Valley CattleWomen have started accepting applications for this year’s scholarship program. The Brazos Valley CattleWomen is a community-based organization dedicated to protecting the interests of farmers and ranchers, preserving agriculture and ranching traditions, and promoting beef cattle production. The organization...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX

