This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Veteran Texas Chiropractor Talks About Deploying to Rescue Navy SEAL Marcus LuttrellDr. Rob GarciaConroe, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas stationBeth TorresPrairie View, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
KBTX.com
Another Belong in Bryan ‘Meet & Mingle’ event set for Saturday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan, a local non-profit organization, has announced its next Belong in Bryan “Meet & Mingle” event will be Saturday, February 4th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Village Cafe at 210 W. 26th Street. Belong in Bryan is an initiative...
KBTX.com
Experience a High Flyin’, Death Defying night with Aggie Wranglers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Wranglers have a special night planned for the Brazos Valley coming up soon. The Texas A&M country and western dance team will host its annual banquet and silent auction in March. The night will kick off with food, dancing, a silent auction and...
Click2Houston.com
These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers
HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
KBTX.com
Enjoy live music and a dinner at The Queen Theatre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Queen Theatre is hosting the Taylor Hunnicutt Acoustic Show and Dinner. Taylor Hunnicutt will be headlining the evening with opener Mary-Charlotte Young starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. “Taylor is coming from Alabama with a three-piece band, it’s going to be pretty cool,...
Salad and Go slated to fill Sugar Land bowls by fall 2023
Salad and Go, an Arizona-based health-focused fast food venture is slated to come to Sugar Land by fall of 2023. Image taken is from the franchise's Paradise Village location. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go, an Arizona-based healthy-living drive-thru, is set to open its Sugar Land location by fall...
spacecityweather.com
February is starting out rather cold in Houston. What about the rest of the month?
February is coming in with a chill, as highs today may only top out in the low 40s. And conditions will be cold for the rest of the week, with a light freeze possible for inland areas on Friday night. But what does the rest of the month look like after that? We should see a return to warmer temperatures next week. And then, the second half of the month looks slightly warmer than normal. After this week it would not surprise me if the Houston region is done with freezing weather for the 2022-2023 winter. Of course that is not an official prediction yet, just a guess.
papercitymag.com
Yellowstone Star Swoops Into Houston For an Emotional $1 Million Gala — Ryan Bingham Speaks Up For Brookwood
'Yellowstone's' Ryan Bingham performs at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Brookwood Community 40th anniversary gala, “An Evening at the Theater”. Where: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. PC Scene: In celebration of the Brookwood Community‘s four decades...
addictedtovacation.com
8 Easy Day Trip Destinations Around Houston, Texas (With Pics!)
There are hundreds of great day trip destinations located a few miles from Houston. In this article, we will share the top eight best day trips from Houston. What are the best day trips to take around Houston?. Some of the best day trips from Houston include Galveston, Blessington Farms,...
KBTX.com
Localized freezing rain concern lingers through Thursday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Thursday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
Houston cantina has the best chips & queso in Texas & among best in the country: Food Network says
DALLAS (KDAF) – An outing with your friends or even if you’re flying solo at a Mexican restaurant getting a basket of chips with some salsa or queso is an absolute must. Sunday, January 29 was National Corn Chip Day and it’s always a good time when chips are paired up with a dip of any kind. “It is crispy, crunchy, and made out of cornmeal. The chips are extremely spiced with salt flavor and packed in the bag for longer life. Corn chips can either be eaten alone or with different dips at any time. They’re tasty, they’re yummy, they’re crunchy and they’re called corn chips,” National Today said.
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Best Meal?
Houston is lucky to have one of the best food scenes in the United States. But if you had to pick one place in Houston for one meal, what would it be?. That was the topic Houstonians were discussing online at Reddit today.
Locally owned Heirloom Cafe and Market features store, restaurant
The bacon cheeseburger comes with roasted potatoes and coleslaw. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) After years of running a food truck called Picnic On The Green, owner and Tomball resident Carrie Roper opened Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball in July. “It’s the first time we’ve done a restaurant,” Roper said. “We’ve...
KBTX.com
Stop and smell the roses and learn about them too!
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Although the weather isn’t quite on our side now, spring will soon take its turn. In anticipation of the warmer weather, the Gardens at Texas A&M University are back at Ringer Library for their Spring Gardening Series. If you ever wanted to learn about...
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Servings of generosity from Korey Thomas are super-sized in his restaurant
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re nearing the three-year mark when COVID-19 was first declared a global pandemic. You have to remember in 2020 there was a lot of uncertainty about the virus and as restrictions were put in place, community heroes emerged including Korey Thomas. Thomas is the owner...
KBTX.com
Breaking barriers, shattering ceilings in women’s sports
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Feb. 1, 2023 marks the 37th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). When she was just 14-years-old, Tamia Bertram, aka Mia Friday, was already opening doors for women in the world of sports. In 2020, she became the first female graduate of Lions...
DoubleDave's Pizzaworks to open new eatery in Missouri City
DoubleDave's plans to open a new location in Missouri City in February. (Courtesy DoubleDave's Pizzaworks) DoubleDave's Pizzaworks, a Texas-based pizza franchise, aims to open in early February at 4875 Hwy. 6, Ste. C, Missouri City, franchisee owner Alex Sowell said. The eatery’s menu will feature hand-tossed pizzas, sandwiches such as...
Another Spot for Quick-Service Salads, Wraps Planned for Houston
This Salad and Go location could open in late 2023.
papercitymag.com
The Woodlands Lands Two New Restaurant Favorites — Cafe Express and Sixty Vines Are Embracing The North
One of the new additions to the menu at Cafe Express is the family menu of meals designed to serve four. (Photo by Michael Anthony) Residents of The Woodlands and that entire area now have two new restaurants to turn to with the opening of the beloved fast-casual pioneer Cafe Express and the wine country-inspired Sixty Vines.
KBTX.com
Applications now being accepted for Brazos Valley CattleWomen Scholarship Program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Brazos Valley CattleWomen have started accepting applications for this year’s scholarship program. The Brazos Valley CattleWomen is a community-based organization dedicated to protecting the interests of farmers and ranchers, preserving agriculture and ranching traditions, and promoting beef cattle production. The organization...
