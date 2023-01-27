CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ready. He had been thinking about it in the hours following Tuesday night’s stinging loss to the Miami Heat and had something he wanted to get off his chest. It didn’t even matter what question came first. His answer was going to be the same regardless -- a message of positivity and brief reflection, the same one he first delivered to the team at Wednesday’s practice.

