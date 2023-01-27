ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Cavaliers blocking out negative noise, preaching positivity: ‘There are seven teams with 30 wins and we are one’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ready. He had been thinking about it in the hours following Tuesday night’s stinging loss to the Miami Heat and had something he wanted to get off his chest. It didn’t even matter what question came first. His answer was going to be the same regardless -- a message of positivity and brief reflection, the same one he first delivered to the team at Wednesday’s practice.
‘It’s part of our DNA now’: How can the Cavs replicate Miami’s ‘Heat Culture’ and their decades-long success?

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Udonis Haslem sees a flicker burning at the end of Cleveland’s competitive wick. He sees it in the passion with which Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell plays – and loses. The way Mitchell smacked an empty chair after missing a game-winner against the New York Knicks last week. The Miami Heat forward can tell Mitchell cares the way winners do, and “When your best player, your head guy has that mentality, that’s contagious,” Haslem told cleveland.com Tuesday.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: get $1,000 first bet for Wednesday NBA

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer is laying the groundwork for bettors ahead of tonight’s NBA action. Although betting on the...
Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
Remembering John Adams; are the Cavs good? athletes we played against; how Pete Franklin would fare today - Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss John Adams, plus some Cavs, Guardians and Browns, and we answer some Hey, Terry! questions. Also we got on a tangent this week about notable people we played sports against. Did you play against someone noteworthy and have a story to tell about it? Email us at sports@cleveland.com and we’ll try to get it on an upcoming podcast.
