Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Greg Abbott?Ash JurbergFlorida State
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
NBA trade rumors: Boston Celtics could be looking for big-man depth before trade deadline
The Boston Celtics stand atop the NBA with the league’s best record at 36-15 heading into Tuesday night’s action. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t make improvements before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Jay King of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that sources expect the...
Cavaliers weather offensive lulls, lessons of playoff-like basketball against the Miami Heat: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Experience is the best teacher. Jostling for playoff positioning, the Cavaliers battled against the veteran Miami Heat, falling short, 100-97, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday night. Cleveland remains the fifth seed while Miami inches closer, just a game and a half behind in the sixth spot.
Cleveland Cavaliers blocking out negative noise, preaching positivity: ‘There are seven teams with 30 wins and we are one’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ready. He had been thinking about it in the hours following Tuesday night’s stinging loss to the Miami Heat and had something he wanted to get off his chest. It didn’t even matter what question came first. His answer was going to be the same regardless -- a message of positivity and brief reflection, the same one he first delivered to the team at Wednesday’s practice.
Caesars Ohio promo code: kick off month with $1,500 first bet on Caesars
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before a busy night in the NBA, lock in our Caesars Ohio promo code CLE1BET here to receive a $1,500 bet...
‘It’s part of our DNA now’: How can the Cavs replicate Miami’s ‘Heat Culture’ and their decades-long success?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Udonis Haslem sees a flicker burning at the end of Cleveland’s competitive wick. He sees it in the passion with which Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell plays – and loses. The way Mitchell smacked an empty chair after missing a game-winner against the New York Knicks last week. The Miami Heat forward can tell Mitchell cares the way winners do, and “When your best player, your head guy has that mentality, that’s contagious,” Haslem told cleveland.com Tuesday.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: claim $200 bonus bets for NBA, CBB Wednesday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Cure the midweek blues by signing up with this DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. Although guarantees don’t come around very often...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: get the app to claim this $3,000 no-sweat NBA bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are a ton of options for NBA bettors tonight, but this FanDuel Ohio promo code offer is one way to...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: get $1,000 first bet for Wednesday NBA
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer is laying the groundwork for bettors ahead of tonight’s NBA action. Although betting on the...
FanDuel Ohio promo code offers one of the best NBA, NCAAB bonuses this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get off to a fast start with this FanDuel Ohio promo code offer and go big on the NBA or college...
NBA trade rumors: New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns among teams to watch for OG Anunoby
The Toronto Raptors may be the most interesting team to watch ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. They are 12th in the Eastern Conference at 23-29, a full game behind the Pacers for the final spot in the play-in tournament. They are percentage points behind the Bulls, who have two games in hand, for 11th.
Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
‘There is a beauty in the competition’: What the Heat are saying about their close call with the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Head coach Erik Spoelstra and his experienced Miami Heat squad threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Cavaliers defensively on Tuesday night.
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: $200 NBA instant bonus bets payout all week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This fresh bet365 Ohio bonus code offer is giving bettors a great way to start February off right. The NBA season...
Cleveland Guardians announce 2023 spring training broadcast schedule
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced Tuesday that Bally Sports Great Lakes will televise eight spring training games, including three that will be produced by regional partners. Cleveland and Cincinnati are set to open Cactus League play Feb. 25 at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona. Radio broadcasts include 15...
Remembering John Adams; are the Cavs good? athletes we played against; how Pete Franklin would fare today - Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss John Adams, plus some Cavs, Guardians and Browns, and we answer some Hey, Terry! questions. Also we got on a tangent this week about notable people we played sports against. Did you play against someone noteworthy and have a story to tell about it? Email us at sports@cleveland.com and we’ll try to get it on an upcoming podcast.
What separates the Browns from the league’s top contenders: Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are once again watching the playoffs from home, including Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship Games. So, how close are the Browns to the teams who competed this weekend? It’s one of the questions our Football Insider subscribers had on Monday’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast.
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: kick off February with bet $1, get $200 bonus bets offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start off on the right foot with this bet365 Ohio bonus code offer. There are tons of options on the board...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0