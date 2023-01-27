ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Residents sue Neenah over sign ordinance, lawsuit claims it violates First Amendment

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A federal lawsuit was filed against the City of Neenah as some residents are challenging the city’s sign ordinance. According to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), a federal lawsuit was filed against the City of Neenah challenging the constitutionality of Neenah’s sign ordinance. WILL says that Neenah sent letters to residents demanding citizens to remove signs that opposed local re-zoning efforts.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police Department looking to hire additional Community Service Officers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for individuals who are eager to gain experience for a future career in law enforcement. According to a Facebook post, the department is looking to hire Community Service Officers (CSOs), which is a part-time opportunity to provide neighborhood-based public services.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Homicide charges officially filed in Green Bay double murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay double homicide suspect awaiting an extradition hearing in Arkansas has officially been charged with two counts of First-Degree Intentional Homicide. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Richard Sotka, a 48-year-old double homicide suspect, is currently being held at the Mississippi...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Person allegedly exposing themselves in a vehicle near Luxemburg-Casco Primary School arrested

LUXEMBURG-CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was arrested after being caught allegedly engaging in ‘inappropriate behavior,’ including being exposed in their vehicle near the Luxemburg-Casco Primary School. According to a letter sent to parents and guardians from the Luxemburg-Casco School District, a caregiver who was picking up...
wearegreenbay.com

Person of interest in Green Bay double homicide identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side and was arrested in Arkansas has been identified. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is facing four charges after allegedly tossing his electronic monitoring device. Sotka is the man who was taken into custody in Arkansas as a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The ‘most dangerous intersection’ in Brown County is getting a safety enhancement

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Highway Department has announced safety enhancements along Packerland Drive south of Mason Street due to the continued high rate of injury crashes. According to a release, concrete barrier walls will be installed the week of February 6 until the permanent construction...
wearegreenbay.com

ThedaStar flight nurse retires after 36 years

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the original members of the ThedaStar flight nurse program is retiring at 36 years. Before joining the program, Mark Coenen was an ER and ICU nurse at ThedaCare. He did not have any experience flying an aircraft when he joined ThedaStar, but he was excited to take care of patients in a different way.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man found dead on side of the road in Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sturgeon Bay found a man dead on the side of the road early Tuesday morning. According to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, officers responded to a call about an unconscious middle-aged man on the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue at around 6:45 a.m.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay homeless man accused of stabbing after altercation formally charged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man suspected of stabbing another homeless man during an alleged altercation has been officially charged. Joseph Roberts, 55, is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old, causing non-life-threatening injuries on January 26, 2023, in the 2000 block of Holmgren Way. The Brown County...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘It was Gen Z humor’: 20-year-old from Green Bay charged with making terrorist threats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old from Green Bay is facing two charges after she allegedly threatened to shoot up a mental hospital. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Catrina Lee is facing two charges after she allegedly made threats to a local mental hospital. On January 30 around 12:30 p.m., an officer was sent to the hospital for an alleged harassment complaint.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Oshkosh: Max Wellness Pain Relief

(WFRV) – The city of Oshkosh is the only place in Wisconsin where you will find a unique therapy called Calmare Scrambler Therapy. Local 5 Live visited Max Wellness Pain Relief with more on this special treatment and why they are the place to go when it comes to nerve pain.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County man collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An Allouez man, along with his classic car club Garage Sessions, is collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house. Dave Kuik coordinates the tab collection for Green Bay and neighboring areas, including Allouez, De Pere, Howard, and Ashwaubenon. Kuik and his friends in Garage...
ALLOUEZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor

(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Innovative solutions at Stryker Tough in Appleton

(WFRV) – You know their products are made to last because tough is in the name. Owner and President Nicole Malson visited Local 5 Live with an introduction on the Appleton company Stryker, what they do, why they chose the phrase ‘Stryker Tough’, and more on an honor recently received by one of their employees.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
SLINGER, WI
wearegreenbay.com

HealthWatch: High School Career Showcase attracts future healthcare professionals

GREEN BAY, Wis., (WFRV) – To help fill the growing need for healthcare workers, Aurora BayCare Medical Center is giving students a hands-on opportunity to learn about a career in healthcare. Fifteen-year-old Jordyn Renz has plenty of time to think about career planning. “I’ve kind of always wanted to...
wearegreenbay.com

Shop deals and latest brands at Van Vreede’s

(WFRV) – If you need a seat for the game, or just to relax after a long day, Van Vreede’s is the place for comfort. Local 5 Live visited recently with a look at a wide-variety of options including a look at cool features on smart appliances. Plus when you shop Van Vreede’s, you’re guaranteed the customer service of a local company.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy