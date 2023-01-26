ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 4

Duane Clough
4d ago

Leave them where you find them and let them decompose...or better yet drop them off in Olympia at the capital building.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic expected to open Monday

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic is expected to open Monday, Jan. 30. This comes after the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a behavioral health agency license for Acadia Health to operate the treatment clinic Thursday. According to the Acadia Health website, the treatment clinic...
LYNNWOOD, WA
97X

27 yr Seattle Man Breaks Into Home And Takes Fully-Clothed Bath

A 27-year-old allegedly broke through a window and entered a woman's home in Seattle Washington on January 27th. He then took a bath with his clothes on before being arrested. A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Woman with tuberculosis refusing treatment; health department could seek court order to force her hand

TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma, who is currently declining treatment. TB is curable with medication but if left untreated, results in death. People with active, untreated infections are contagious and represent a risk to others, according to the health department.
TACOMA, WA
Washington Examiner

Majority of Seattle's city council quitting after outrage over liberal policies

The majority of Seattle’s city council will be quitting this year after fending off a backlash in recent years over rising crime and homelessness. Seven of the nine council members will not seek reelection, citing physical threats by residents and a perception that the community no longer backs their politics. The exodus includes the most senior member, socialist Kshama Sawant.
SEATTLE, WA
kcemployees.com

Animal Control Officer Shepherd recognized in The Seattle Times

It’s not every day members of the public take the time to thank employees for their good work. Someone did recently, recognizing Animal Control Officer Dominique Shepherd for helping with an aggressive dog. Someone wrote to the Times’ Rant and Rave column:. “RAVE to Bruce at King County...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

Seattle morgue running out of room for fatal fentanyl victims

Seattle’s morgue is running out of room for bodies, which are piling up from fatal fentanyl overdoses, according to reports. Space issues have become so acute at the Seattle-King County morgue in Washington state that local officials are considering keeping bodies on gurneys and partnering with local funeral homes for storage as emergency stop-gap measures. “A key indication of just how bad things are … the medical examiner’s office is now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb,” Seattle-King County Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan said at a Board of Health meeting last...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy