Duane Clough
4d ago
Leave them where you find them and let them decompose...or better yet drop them off in Olympia at the capital building.
4
Health officials monitoring case of tuberculosis in Tacoma woman who has refused treatment
TACOMA, Wash. — Health officials are monitoring a case of active tuberculosis in a Tacoma woman who has declined treatment, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. Washington averages about 200 cases of active TB per year, with about 20 of those cases occurring in Pierce County. TB infections...
Controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic expected to open Monday
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic is expected to open Monday, Jan. 30. This comes after the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a behavioral health agency license for Acadia Health to operate the treatment clinic Thursday. According to the Acadia Health website, the treatment clinic...
27 yr Seattle Man Breaks Into Home And Takes Fully-Clothed Bath
A 27-year-old allegedly broke through a window and entered a woman's home in Seattle Washington on January 27th. He then took a bath with his clothes on before being arrested. A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water.
Woman with tuberculosis refusing treatment; health department could seek court order to force her hand
TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma, who is currently declining treatment. TB is curable with medication but if left untreated, results in death. People with active, untreated infections are contagious and represent a risk to others, according to the health department.
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
Gee Scott on service charges at restaurants: ‘You’re getting no tip’
KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott said we need to start over when it comes it tipping. Right now, Washington state law dictates that all tips belong to employees, but which workers get the money is decided by management. Some restaurants have moved away from tipping, while others have added mandatory surcharges.
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
KCRHA proposes $11.5 billion plan to end homelessness in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) released a draft plan that calls for $25.5 billion over five years to end homeless in King County. They are asking for feedback on the draft, which the public can provide by going to this link. Initially, $8...
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
Bremerton couple sentenced for selling large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine
A federal judge sentenced a Bremerton couple to prison Friday for trafficking large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. David Berryhill, 46, was sentenced to 90 months in prison for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, while his 50-year-old fiancé Jamie Kelly was sentenced to 72 months in prison.
Outbreak that sickened 10 diners forces Washington restaurant to close, officials say
A Washington restaurant was shut down after 10 diners reported falling ill, health officials said. The people reported getting a gastrointestinal illness after dining at the Tamarind Tree, Public Health — Seattle & King County said in a Thursday, Jan. 26, news release. The diners ate at the Vietnamese...
Morgue says it's 'regularly' running out of space due to deadly fentanyl overdoses
KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — The King County Medical Examiner's office in Washington state is struggling to find space to store bodies due to spiking fentanyl overdose deaths. Dr. Faisal Kahn, who is the director of Public Health Seattle & King County, said preliminary data shows 2022 will set...
Gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree under investigation
Public Health — Seattle & King County is investigating a gastrointestinal illness outbreak associated with Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree, the agency announced Thursday. As of Tuesday, 10 people from three separate meal parties have come down with the illness. The parties visited the restaurant on Jan. 15 and 16. No employees have become ill.
Majority of Seattle's city council quitting after outrage over liberal policies
The majority of Seattle’s city council will be quitting this year after fending off a backlash in recent years over rising crime and homelessness. Seven of the nine council members will not seek reelection, citing physical threats by residents and a perception that the community no longer backs their politics. The exodus includes the most senior member, socialist Kshama Sawant.
Animal Control Officer Shepherd recognized in The Seattle Times
It’s not every day members of the public take the time to thank employees for their good work. Someone did recently, recognizing Animal Control Officer Dominique Shepherd for helping with an aggressive dog. Someone wrote to the Times’ Rant and Rave column:. “RAVE to Bruce at King County...
King tides paint stark outlook into rising Puget Sound sea levels
This past month has been a rough one for coastal flooding in cities up and down Washington’s coastline as king tides portend the future of rising sea levels’ impacts on the Puget Sound. According to a study done by the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE), state experts...
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
Seattle morgue running out of room for fatal fentanyl victims
Seattle’s morgue is running out of room for bodies, which are piling up from fatal fentanyl overdoses, according to reports. Space issues have become so acute at the Seattle-King County morgue in Washington state that local officials are considering keeping bodies on gurneys and partnering with local funeral homes for storage as emergency stop-gap measures. “A key indication of just how bad things are … the medical examiner’s office is now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb,” Seattle-King County Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan said at a Board of Health meeting last...
