Charity volunteer faces molestation charges in Volusia County, deputies seek additional victims
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was arrested on charges the he molested two girls several years ago, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said both girls, now teenagers, reported Gregory Somers molested them while staying at their home in Volusia County sometime in the 2013 to 2015 timeframe.
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
Pot brownies sold by Lake Mary High student sends another to hospital, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after deputies said a student was hospitalized after she sold marijuana-laced brownies to them. According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on the campus of Lake Mary High School, located at 655 Longwood Lake Mary Road. [TRENDING: Become...
Deputies: 1 man dies after 2 found shot in Orange County
Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly shooting.
1 injured in shooting at Azalea Park neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot Wednesday evening at an Azalea Park neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the 500 block of Caladesi Trail, where they found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Deltona man accused of killing father, shooting at deputies to be in court Tuesday
A man accused of killing his father before getting into a shootout with law enforcement will be back inside a courtroom Tuesday.
Deputies identify man killed in overnight shooting near Apopka
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.
Apopka police try to ID man in voyeurism incident at Bealls Outlet
APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka police on Wednesday released photos of a man they say was spotted using his cellphone to apparently record a woman in a changing room at Bealls Outlet. The incident occurred in early December at the Bealls on East Semoran Boulevard in Apopka. [TRENDING: Become a...
‘Very real danger:’ 16-year-old clocked at 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A speeding crackdown on Interstate 4 over the weekend included a citation for a teenager going 132 mph, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday that more than 20 drivers were stopped for speeding on I-4 over a 2.5-hour period.
Fugitive Wanted in Indian River County on an 11-Year-Old Felony Warrant Arrested in North Dakota Wednesday
Indian River County - Wednesday February 1, 2023: A man whose been wanted in Indian River County on theft and firearm charges since 2011 has finally been arrested by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in North Dakota. Indian River County warrants were issued more than 11 years ago...
Deputies: Prowler caught on camera peeking into a DeBary woman’s window arrested again
On Jan 26, around 9 p.m., a deputy on patrol in the neighborhood spotted a man walking out from between two homes and attempted to stop him.
Body of missing Seminole County woman ID’d after 37 years
SYLVESTER, Ga. – The body of a missing woman out of Seminole County has been identified after 37 years thanks to Georgia investigators and genealogy technology, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Investigators announced Tuesday that a woman who was found injured and unconscious along Highway 91 in...
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
22 years after UCF student’s murder, man linked to crime through DNA goes on trial
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 22 years after Christine Franke was found dead in her Orlando apartment, the man accused of fatally shooting the UCF student is on trial for first degree murder. Benjamin Lee Holmes, 42, was arrested in 2018 after detectives turned to genealogists to help them identify...
78-year-old pilot seriously injured after home-built airplane crashes in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pilot suffered serious injuries after a small, home-built airplane he was flying crashed in a wooded area in Volusia County, deputies said. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near a home in the 1400 block of Maytown Road in Oak Hill.
1 person killed in Orange County shooting
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening.
Man found shot to death in South Apopka identified
SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday night in South Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The fatal shooting was reported at 9:34 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Deputies said when...
Pilot hospitalized after home-built airplane crashes into tree in Volusia County
A pilot was hurt and taken to a hospital after a small home-built airplane crashed into a wooded area in Volusia County.
Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen in coma, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested in a hit-in-run crash in January 2022 that left a teen in a coma for nearly a month, according to the Orlando Police Department. Irving Delgado Alcantar, 20, was arrested Friday, police said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation...
Small aircraft crashes near Oak Hill flight park in Volusia County, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A small aircraft has crashed in a rural part of Volusia County, authorities said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
