January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
Keeping warm safely with North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the nation continues to experience high costs for utilities and natural gas, some people might try to warm themselves and their homes in unconventional fashions. “We have had instances where people are bringing propane and propane heaters into residences, which creates gasses and things...
Taco bar to benefit cancer patient in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Deb Foote was diagnosed with cancer and the community of North Platte arranged a taco bar to help her out. The taco bar was held at the Elks Lodge on Sunday morning. According to Lisa Citta, an organizer of the event, they saw over 300 people attend.
Cozad presents Maker Fair 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cozad High School kicked off the Maker Fair 2023 on Tuesday morning. It was the first of two days of the fair, allowing the students to take a break from traditional classes and get a more hands-on introduction to careers that they may want to pursue in the future. Over the two days, students can choose from 70 different courses that may spark their interest. It has been nine years since Maker Fair was created, and teacher Amanda Rossell is excited about how far it has come.
Meet the Rouseys: Practicality, Functionality, and Heterosis
Sponsored - North Platte, Ne - From his earliest memories of growning up on a Lincoln County dairy farm, Tyrell Rousey always knew he wanted to be a cattleman. Rousey was heavily involved in livestock judging in college, and after graduating he began internships for local cattlemen, eventually working for Berger’s Herdmasters between North Platte & Stapleton as manager of the program after college. After being with Berger’s Herdmasters program for 15 years, the opportunity to lease the Berger cowherd and ranch was presented and has since transitioned to Rousey SimAngus, LLC.
The sunshine and warmer temperatures are returning for the rest of the week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Good news is coming for people that are tired of the bone-chilling weather. Nice conditions are in store for the rest of the week. With high pressure in charge the rest of the week, and with us being on the back end of the area of...
North Platte Catholic Schools celebrates Catholic Schools Week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Since 1974 North Platte Catholic Schools has joined parochial schools across the nation in celebrating Catholic Schools Week. Celebrations began Sunday in North Platte at each of the catholic parishes and continued this morning at North Platte Catholic Schools as students gathered to hear Mayor Brandon Kelliher proclaim the week Catholic Schools week in the City of North Platte.
St. Pat’s wins big at Paxton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 11-3 Lady Tigers of Paxton host the 12-6 Lady Irish from St. Pat’s. Paxton comes in off of a 42-29 win against Hitchcock County. The Irish make the trip to Paxton on a two-game win streak with their most recent win being at Kimball.
Three in Custer School Case Sentenced in County Court Monday
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County school vandalism case is nearing completion, as three of the juveniles involved appeared for sentencing at the Judicial Center Monday afternoon. The sentences were uniform, as previously, all parties had reached a tentative plea agreement with the court. The three juveniles presented were...
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Cozad woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 on Wednesday night in central Nebraska. Troopers arrested Mikayla Schooley, 25, for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and outstanding warrants.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 3 warrants: Failure to appear (2 counts), attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and fentanyl, Minor in possession (2 counts) Alfonso...
