Zachary, LA

theadvocate.com

What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished

With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream

Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

For three area 1,000-yard rushers, signing day ends one long run, starts another

All three players have experience crossing the goal line. However, crossing the finish line of the recruiting process was the biggest milestone yet for running backs Glen Cage, Covanta Milligan and Kaden Williams. Central’s Cage (Arkansas Monticello), Scotlandville’s Milligan (Mississippi College) and St. James’ Williams (Austin Peay) were part of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Westgate's Derek Williams, Dedrick Latulas among seven Tigers to sign

There’s no denying the amount of talent throughout the Westgate High School football program. Year after year, coach Ryan Antoine and his staff makes sure that talent doesn’t go unnoticed by college programs. Antoine has made an effort to get as many of the Tigers’ players an opportunity in college regardless of the level.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is

Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern football coach Eric Dooley going heavy on transfers in signing class

College football’s national signing day has lost some of its luster with the early signing period and transfer portal reshaping the recruiting landscape. But one aspect remains: It gives programs a chance to connect with their fans and the hopes of a coming season. Southern coach Eric Dooley will...
theadvocate.com

Does Baton Rouge have room for another burger empire? Bobby Flay thinks so.

Is Baton Rouge's burger market ready for another contender?. Aside from standard fast food locations, there are plenty of specialty burger joints. Shake Shack opened in November — and there are two Mooyahs, Curbside, four area locations of Burgersmith, two Smalls Sliders, BurgerIM, Smashburger, Atomic Burger, Five Guys and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Why is a Spanish cannon embedded in a downtown Baton Rouge sidewalk?

Ann Munson's reaction probably represents that of most most people who notice the cannon entrenched nose-first on the downtown corner of Third and Laurel streets. "I looked down while walking on the sidewalk, and I said, 'What the heck is that?'" said Munson, a reference librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's River Center Branch. "It was metal, and I wondered if it was some kind of standpipe. So, I did some research on it."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Rape, death can't be separated from underage drinking

Even though LSU has a questionable past regarding handling sexual assault cases, the latest incident of a tragic rape and death of a student in no way should be connected with the other cases involving LSU, as is presently playing out in the media. The entire blame rests with the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette marshal's office to provide resource officers for Lafayette Renaissance Charter

The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is partnering with Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy to provide school resources officers. It’s the first time the marshal’s office has worked with a school to put in full-time SROs, who will provide security during school hours and events, and help with traffic. Marshal Reggie Thomas said he recognized it as an opportunity for him and his deputies to connect with students.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

The French Press to open second location; Find out where it will open

The French Press, which first opened in downtown Lafayette 14 years ago, will open a second location, owners announced this morning. Owners Justin and Margaret Girouard will open The French Press Ambassador in the Englewood Plaza at 3822 Ambassador Caffrey in the former Brick & Spoon space as early as March. The second location will put the brand closer to a growing section of Lafayette, Justin Girouard said.
LAFAYETTE, LA

