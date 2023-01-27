Mavs Luka Doncic named NBA All-Star starter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - In the midst of his MVP campaign, Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic has been named an NBA All-Star starter.

This is his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, and his second time in three seasons to be named as a starter.

Alongside Doncic, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson and Jokic were named starters for the West.

For the East Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell took home the honors.

This season, Doncic has put the Mavs on his back and had a career year as a result, averaging 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 seals per game.

He leads the team in all four of those categories.

He is also hitting nearly 50 percent of his shots from the floor, and leads the NBA in 20-point games, 30-point games, 40-point games, and 50-point games.

In the month of December, Doncic is putting up 35.1 points , 8.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Doncic currently sits second in the MVP odds behind Denver Nuggets big man, Nikola Jokic.