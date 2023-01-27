Read full article on original website
Complex
Everything About Corteiz: The UK Streetwear Brand Co-Signed by Nike, Drake, Central Cee, and More
Today, it’s rarer to see hordes of shoppers mob city streets to buy a limited edition drop from any streetwear label. Drops are usually more organized thanks to raffles or scheduled online releases. The scarcity factor has also diminished as more brands vie to be sold in department stores or other retailers outside of their own. Today, it feels that many streetwear brands follow the same playbook. Design a seasonal collection, slot an online release date, hold physical pop-ups to promote the collection, and then continue selling items via stockists or other retail partners.
Complex
Norse Projects Delivers First Spring/Summer 2023 Drop
Danish label Norse Projects has just dropped the first instalment of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, bringing with it a fresh line-up of protective garments which seek to provide everyday solutions for day-to-day life. Continuing to take inspiration from the maxim Created for Life — Good for All Seasons, the all-new...
Complex
Latto’s Used Underwear eBay Auction Taken Down Due to ‘Health and Hygiene Standards’
A bidding war over Latto’s used underwear came to an uneventful end on Monday, with eBay removing the listing over health violations. Over the weekend, a social media troll called out Latto for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two different occasions. “Can’t afford new panties?” the Twitter user wrote on a picture of the rapper wearing the same pair of underwear.
Complex
Bene Culture Presents Clean Streetwear Staples For Pre-SS23 Drop 1
Birmingham-based brand Bene Culture has unveiled its new Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 collection. To bring its latest offering to life, the up-and-coming label has journeyed north to Manchester in order to capture its campaign. After rounding out last season with a function-driven offering fuelled by technical skirts and graphic prints, the Hemal...
Complex
‘Mouth Full of Golds’ Book Provides the Definitive Look at Famous Eddie’s Impact
A second edition of Mouth Full of Golds, originally self-published to an immediate sellout back in 2021, is arriving soon from IDEA. The coffee table book is billed as the “illustrated history” of the inimitable “Famous” Eddie Plein, widely cited as the founding father of gold fronts. Alongside contributing elements from a roster of leading creative voices including ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky, Goldie, Janette Beckman, and more (all of whom were also featured in the book’s original edition) is a newly included discussion with designer Marc Jacobs.
Complex
Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Disappointed Him by Offering $1.5 Million for Roc-A-Fella Stake
Dame Dash has shared more details about his NFT lawsuit involving Jay-Z. During a recent sit-down with VEUIT TV, the hip-hop mogul addressed his decision to enter the blockchain space, and how it was motivated by a lowball offer. In 2021, Dame attempted to sell his shares of the iconic music imprint Roc-A-Fella, which he and Jay co-founded nearly three decades ago. Dame claimed Hov was willing to buy his stake in the company, but only wanted to shell out $1.5 million. The music executive was offended by the offer, so he and his team began exploring other options.
Complex
Lil Wayne To Perform in Toronto In April For ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’
Lil Wayne is headed on tour this spring and his lone Canadian stop will be in Toronto on April, 12 at History—the venue co-founded by Drake. Wayne took to Instagram to announce the 28-city tour. “#WelcomeToThaCarterTour coming to a city near you. Tickets go on sale this Friday...
Complex
Nav, Tobi Nominated for Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards
One day before the official reveal of the Juno Awards nominees, CBC Radio show Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud got a head start by announcing the Best Rap Album/EP of the Year category. The nominees are Boslen’s Gonzo EP, Retrospected (Acoustic) by Classified, The Fleur Print (Vol. 2) from Jazz Cartier,...
Complex
Unwind In YMC’s Nature-Loving Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
London-based label YMC has followed up its Barbour International collaboration by revealing its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Celebrating the easy-going lifestyle of the ‘60s hippie movement, the laid-back offering also sees YMC highlight various sustainable practices and bespoke craftsmanship. Referencing the loving mentality of the time, the label’s first seasonal...
Complex
Seth Rogen and Airbnb Invite Fans to ‘Get Glazed’ at New Houseplant Retreat
Seth Rogen and Houseplant enthusiasts are being invited to “get glazed” at a new retreat hosted on the Airbnb platform. Starting Feb. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET, prospective guests can request to book an overnight stay hosted by Rogen, complete with unbeatable views of the greater Los Angeles area and a carefully curated assortment of design touches including ceramics and pieces from Houseplant’s Housegoods line.
Complex
Marni Heads to Tokyo for Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Show
Marni’s world tour continues. After making its NYC debut back in September, the Italian label made its way to Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Gymnasium, where it presented its ready-to-wear collection for fall/winter 2023. The event came more than a month after Marni’s creative director laid out his plans to present each new collection in a different city, before returning to the label’s birthplace in Milan.
Complex
Nike Sues Lululemon for Patent Infringement
We’re only a few days removed from Nike filing a lawsuit against Bape and now, the Oregon sportswear company is taking legal action against Lululemon over patent infringement. The brand filed a lawsuit yesterday in the southern district of New York alleging that several of Lululemon’s lifestyle sneakers infringe...
Complex
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
Whether you are looking for a new pair to keep by the door for everyday use or getting a bit nostalgic and finally buying that pair your parents never did when you were a kid, this week of sneaker releases has got you covered. Highlights include the newest colorway of...
