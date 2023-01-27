Read full article on original website
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
Ice causes hazardous driving, traffic headache across Mid-South
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. — Hazardous driving continues to be a reality as a second round of rain and sleet hit the Mid-South Tuesday. Within a few minutes of hitting I-55 north in Arkansas, the effects of Tuesday morning’s ice on interstate traffic was obvious with a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking traffic at the Marion exit. All […]
WATCH: Wednesday morning update on power outages
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Entergy Arkansas was reporting just under 900 outages statewide Wednesday morning. Brandi Hinkle, the media contact for Entergy Arkansas, said a third of those outages were in Mississippi and Crittenden Counties. “They took the brunt of ice this week,” Hinkle said. Hinkle said they are...
Entergy cutting power to one town for repairs
ARMOREL, Ark. (KAIT) - For a few hours on Wednesday, Entergy will pull the plug on Armorel’s power. Entergy Arkansas announced crews will install equipment to prevent outages caused by animals and winter weather. To safely do so, the power company said in a news release shared by the...
Post office closures during winter weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the mailbox, you may want to hold that thought. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the United States Postal Service announced the following post offices in Northeast Arkansas are closed due to the current weather conditions:
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
WATCH: Wednesday morning roads update from ARDOT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic report from Meteorologist Jace Passmore and ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee. You can find the latest road conditions on idrivearkansas.com. AAA recommends the following tips while driving in snowy and icy conditions:. Cold Weather Driving Tips. Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in...
What Are Those Mysterious Explosions Being Heard in Arkansas?
Besides winter weather impacting most of Arkansas mysterious explosions are being heard near Blytheville, Arkansas. According to police reports from the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, citizens have become concerned because the explosions have been rattling windows for miles around this small town located in the northeast corner of Arkansas 60 miles from West Memphis.
Eastern Arkansas deals with broken power lines, ice-covered bridges, and traffic jams for miles from ice storm
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Arkansas drivers woke up to a chill realization on Tuesday - the first round of the ice storm came and went, however it left its mark. While some roads were clear, others were anything but. People driving through St. Francis County saw broken power lines,...
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple vehicle crashes. The roadway was reopened Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation travel map at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, January 30, both lanes were closed. The Missouri...
I-555 reopened after semi-truck blocked interstate
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Poinsett County closed a section of Interstate 555 Tuesday morning for over an hour. According to idrivearkansas.com, the crash happened at the Highway 149 exit in Marked Tree around 4:30 a.m. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said a semi-truck slid across the...
Blytheville Police Department introduces new dynamic duo
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With all the cold weather and school closings going around, the Blytheville Police Department decided to give us something to warm our hearts. On Tuesday, Feb. 1, a social media post from the Blytheville Police Department announced a new dynamic duo at the police station. K9 Csoki and his handler, Officer Stracener posed for the Officer Spotlight of the month and were thanked for their service.
Jan. 30: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. ICE STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are now in effect for all of Region 8. We are waking up to cold air filtering into Region 8. Some of us are waking up with some fog and in area where temperatures are below freezing, we are watching for a little freezing fog.
neareport.com
More Winter Weather Forces University Closing Thursday, Feb. 2
JONESBORO – Arkansas State University remains closed for Thursday, Feb. 2, due to the lingering impacts of a significant winter storm. While Facilities and Residence crews made significant progress today with campus roads and sidewalks, the National Weather Service in Memphis is predicting another round of freezing rain tonight into the early hours of Thursday. Combined with lows in the 20s, it is likely that travel to and around campus will be difficult tomorrow.
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
Freezing temperatures lead to busy week for HVAC technicians
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Heating your house can be difficult when the temperatures struggle to get up into the 20s which can create a long couple of days for technicians. Michael Chrisman is the Owner of Northeast Arkansas Heating and Cooling, and he said the high demand in calls makes for difficult choices.
KATV
Tyre Nichols protests force closure of I-40 Mississippi River bridge Saturday afternoon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police closed the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday due to protests following the release of footage showing Tyre Nichols' brutal beating during a traffic stop. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that Arkansas Highway Police would close the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge from 4...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency
JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
KATV
Shooting in Jonesboro left two injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jonesboro Police Department are investigating a shooting that resulted in two individuals getting injured. According to our content partners at Region 8 News, police got a call about shots being fired on Cartwright Street at 4:28 p.m. While police were in route drivers flagged...
