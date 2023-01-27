Thursday Night Forecast: Quiet Friday but rain chances increase this weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with light frost or freeze in a few areas. Low: 33. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. High: 62. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Some drizzle in the morning followed by better rain chances in the evening and overnight. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 43. High: 63. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a few morning showers. We’ll see a few breaks in the clouds in the afternoon with reasonably cool temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 56. High: 65. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 44. High: 50. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain ramping up. Temperatures will remain quite chilly with them struggling to get out of the 40s. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 42. High: 47. Winds: N 10 MPH>

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain likely. Temperatures will also remain in the 40s. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 39. High: 45. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional showers and chilly temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 41. High: 46. Winds: N 10 MPH.

