T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach going to ‘war’ with ABC

By Carlos Greer, Mara Siegler
 4 days ago

It’s war.

Mediation between ABC and their lovebird “GMA3” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach started Thursday and could go well into the weekend — perhaps even next week — according to insiders.

“There could be a couple of days of back and forth,” one source told Page Six.

Multiple sources told us ABC is concerned about potential leaks, and has launched an internal investigation into who might be running their mouths about the scandalous couple at the company, in addition to their Holmes and Robach probe.

“No one is sharing any information [about the investigation] because they’re afraid of people leaking,” a second source confirmed.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of finger-pointing going on behind the scenes, we hear, with all sides accusing each other of shenanigans, we’re told.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIpGn_0kSkl8KB00
The mediation between the network and couple could go on for days.
ajrobach/Instagram

Case in point: The investigation is so close to the vest that after TMZ reported on details of the mediation (including its start date, and that the couple would appear on Zoom), multiple sources said they felt like the information came from someone in the room.

Our first source explained, “Only [direct people involved] would know those kinds of details.”

Meanwhile, others feel like ABC is trying to weaponize Holmes’ numerous alleged affairs with women at the company .

A third person implied that all the negative press that Holmes is receiving “is a shot across the bow, a warning sign,” from ABC.

And now it appears the couple has already come a long way from the days when their ABC colleagues apparently prayed with them after their affair was exposed.

A fourth source claims their colleagues at the network are split on whether they want them to return . “Half would love to see them back. Half would love to see them go,” the source said.

One thing that everyone can agree on is that they’re ready to put the Robach and Holmes affair scandal to bed. The lovebird anchors even escaped to Turks & Caicos, Robach’s previous getaway with estranged husband Andrew Shue , earlier this week for a break from the drama.

Reps did not comment, and Holmes has not commented on the alleged affairs.

