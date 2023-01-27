ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant not voted a starter for NBA All-Star game

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeIYO_0kSkl3uY00

Ja Morant's chances of starting his second consecutive NBA All-Star game seemed bleak after the third round of fan voting. Thursday made it official. Morant will have to wait to see if he's going to Salt Lake City.

Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic were named the starting Western Conference guards as the All-Star starters were announced on TNT's "Inside the NBA." Morant finished third in the player, fan and media voting.

Fan voting makes up 50% of the selection process for starters, with players and a media panel each accounting for 25%.

Last season, Morant became the second Memphis Grizzlies player to be named an All-Star starter behind Marc Gasol. Morant's star power has grown since then as he ranked sixth in NBA jerseys sold during the first half of the season, the highest placement of his career. He also saw the debut of his first Nike signature shoe on Christmas, with a global release set for April

Morant still has a strong chance to reach the All-Star Game when reserves are announced on Feb. 2 on TNT. Reserves are chosen by the NBA's head coaches and Morant's case starts with the Grizzlies being in second place in the Western Conference.

GIANNOTTO:Memphis Grizzlies' biggest obstacle is themselves, not Golden State Warriors

CHARLES BARKLEY:Charles Barkley criticizes Shannon Sharpe for altercation with Memphis Grizzlies

In his third season, Morant is 10th in the NBA in scoring (27.3 points) and tied for fifth in assists (8.0) with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland. He and Doncic are the only two players ranked in the top 10 in both categories ahead of Thursday's games.

The assists per game are a career-high for Morant and he also has three triple-doubles, the most he's had in a season.

All signs point to Morant being selected next week. If so, he'd be the third player in franchise history with multiple All-Star berths, joining Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph.

NBA ALL-STAR GAME STARTING LINEUPS

Feb. 19

Salt Lake City, Utah

Eastern Conference starters

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
  • Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)
  • Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
  • Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)
  • Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Western Conference starters

  • LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
  • Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
  • Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)
  • Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
  • Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy