Nicole Martin drags Larsa Pippen’s ‘staged’ ‘RHOM’ dates: ‘Bring your boyfriend on’

By Bernie Zilio
 4 days ago

Dr. Nicole Martin is dragging her “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Larsa Pippen — whom she recently branded the “fake one of all” — for “not giving fans access to her real life.”

Specifically, the Cuban-American anesthesiologist claims the former basketball wife “staged” dates while cameras rolled for the currently airing season of the Peacock reality show — despite having a very public romance with Marcus Jordan.

“Bring your boyfriend on — your real boyfriend — the one you’re getting caught taking pictures with,” Martin, 37, said during this week’s episode of Betches’ “Mention It All” podcast .

“Let be honest, she’s got four grown kids, she’s got an ex and they are co-parenting — you don’t see any of that,” she went on, referring to Larsa’s ex-husband, retired NBA star Scottie Pippen, and their four children: sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 14.

“Instead, you see some date that you know is staged,” Martin continued, going on to describe every aspect of the jewelry designer’s life as “so artificial.”

As for the “why” behind the alleged behavior, Martin hypothesized that Larsa, 48, “wants to be on reality TV” but “doesn’t want to share her real life.”

“Girl, you need to step up and share your real life,” the sophomore “RHOM” star snarkily suggested.

Pippen debuted Jordan on her Instagram grid earlier this week.
larsapippen/Instagram

Though Larsa — who left the series after Season 1 and returned ahead of Season 4 — went Instagram-official with the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan only a few days ago, the two have been publicly packing on the PDA for months.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in September 2022, going on to be photographed canoodling at the Rolling Loud music festival in New York.

In November, paparazzi caught them leaving Miami nightclub E11even together in the wee hours of the morning, and earlier this month, Page Six obtained exclusive photos of the duo locking lips outside a swanky hotel on South Beach.

Right before Kim Kardashian’s former pal gave Marcus a permanent spot on her IG grid, the two “looked smitten” while grabbing a romantic dinner in Miami’s Coconut Grove.

“They didn’t appear to be hiding and didn’t seem to mind if anyone saw them,” a source told us of the outing.

Prior to Larsa’s headline-grabbing upload, the former college athlete had only ever appeared via her IG Story , which included a screenshot of her phone background: a pic of the pair sharing a smooch.

The last time we caught up with the brunette beauty, she seemed to imply that she and Marcus were giving their romance a shot .

Larsa was previously married to Scottie Pippen, Marcus’ father Michael Jordan’s former NBA teammate.
larsapippen/Instagram

“We’ve been friends for the last couple of years, and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating,” she told us last month . “Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing.”

She added, “So yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family and having fun.”

As for her shared history with Marcus, Scottie and Michael were longtime teammates for the Chicago Bulls back in the 1990s.

However, they had a very public falling out due in large part to ESPN’s 2020 docuseries “The Last Dance.”

