Notebook: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not discussing MVP possibility

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Jalen Hurts isn't overly concerned with being one of the five finalists for NFL MVP honors.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has gone from being viewed as a liability as a passer to one of the top players in the game. But if you want to discuss his rise to greatness, Hurts isn't going to partake in the discussion.

"It's not the time for me to reflect on that because I'm not done," Hurts said in a press conference.

Hurts passed for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions and rushed for 760 yards and 13 scores during the regular season.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is happy to pump up Hurts' candidacy.

"His body of work speaks for itself. He's had a phenomenal year," Sirianni said. "Now, I get to watch him. I'm biased, right? I get to watch every one of his games and correct every one of his games. Obviously, I know there are other players who are playing good as well.

"I hope Jalen wins it because you want that for your players. And he's had a great year but there are other people deserving as well. He's just going to continue going about his business."

The other finalists are Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

--The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs three times during the 2022 calendar year -- including last season's AFC Championship Game -- and tensions are high entering Sunday's matchup.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. insisted his team doesn't engage in trash talk. The next question referenced what impresses Gay about the Cincinnati offense and he replied, "Nothing." A short time later, unprompted, he again said "nothing."

Some Chiefs, including tight end Travis Kelce, were upset when Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton referred to Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead."

Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III also had a shot in regards to Mahomes' injured right ankle. "I hope that he is 100 percent healthy so there is no excuses," Bates said.

--Kansas City receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) practiced Thursday on a limited basis for the second straight day. Hardman was injured in Week 9 and sustained an injury setback earlier this month. Mahomes was a full practice participant for the second straight day.

For Cincinnati, left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) again sat out practice on Thursday. If both players again sit out the game, it would again leave the Bengals without three offensive line starters. Right tackle La'el Collins (knee) was recently lost for the season.

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) was added to Thursday's injury report. He was a limited practice participant.

In the NFC, San Francisco running backs Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) both missed practice for the second straight day. Coach Kyle Shanahan expects both to play Sunday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), who isn't expected to suit up, also sat out for the second straight day. Receiver Deebo Samuel and cornerback Ambry Thomas were both limited due to ankle injuries.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (oblique) also was limited. Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence earlier this week but Shanahan said he will play if healthy.

Philadelphia listed offensive tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) as limited for the second straight day.

--Field Level Media

