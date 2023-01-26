NFL: NFC Divisional Round-New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Reports: Ravens to interview Eric Bieniemy for play-calling OC role
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy plans to interview for a play-calling role with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman split at the end of the 2022 season, and Baltimore plans to discuss that job with Bieniemy, who doesn't call plays in Kansas City. The 53-year-old Bieniemy has been a regular on the offseason interview circuit and remains in the mix to be...
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Year of the quarterback carousel: A look back at the NFL's record number of starting quarterbacks in 2022
Stacker analyzed Pro-Football-Reference.com data to determine how an NFL-record 69 different quarterbacks started games during the 2022 regular season.
NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023
The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday. The 2022 salary cap was $208.2 million. Among the teams projected to have excess spending power available under the cap, according to Spotrac, are the Chicago Bears ($99 million), Atlanta Falcons ($57 million), Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants ($44 million). ...
Reports: 49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL, out 6 months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete UCL tear in his throwing elbow during Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will require surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. Purdy is expected to miss at least six months, but the 49ers hope he can be ready in time for training camp next summer if he undergoes a repair as opposed to a full reconstruction of the ligament, per the reports. ...
Reports: Cardinals request interviews with Bengals' coordinators
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is making good on a promise to cast a wide net in Arizona's search for a new head coach. Ossenfort requested interviews with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also in the mix with the Indianapolis Colts and interviewed twice with the team. The visit would mark the second head-coaching interview for Anarumo, who joined the Bengals along...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
Jan 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the NFL shield logo on the field after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
12 teams started three or more QBs in 2022
With 69 different starting quarterbacks across the NFL, a large swath of the league's teams had a high number of starters. In total, 12 teams started three or more different players under center in 2022. Two—the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Jets—started four different ones. Out of the 12, four teams changed their starting quarterback five times. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams waffled between John Wolford and Bryce Perkins after shutting down Matthew Stafford for the season and before Cleveland and...
The record-setting 2022 season is part of a recent trend
While 2022 was record-setting, it may be part of an emerging trend. The early 2010s saw fewer starting quarterbacks as a whole—2012 had just 49, the lowest since the strike-shortened 1982 season. Since 2015 and its 53 different players who started games under center, the number has generally risen. 2021 and 2022 both had 60-plus starting quarterbacks, marking only the second time in league history that back-to-back seasons registered 60 or more different starting quarterbacks. There's an obvious culprit: The NFL grew from 16 regular season games per year to 17 in 2021. An extra game could lead to more skipped time due to injuries—although official league data to confirm or refute this theory is scant—as well as a greater emphasis on resting players. There have also been cries of low-quality play league-wide, potentially leading more teams to bench poorly performing players.
Seattle
- Population: 4.01 million - Current teams: Mariners (MLB), Sounders (MLS), Seahawks (NFL), Kraken (NHL) - Leagues with expansion potential: NBA The Seattle community is still bitter about the SuperSonics relocating to Oklahoma City, where they became the Thunder in 2008. The city could not find public funding for a new arena, and it's the...
Where could pro sports expand next? 12 cities that are ripe for new teams
As long as major sports leagues have been around, so have talks of expansion. Over the years, MLB grew from 16 to 30 teams; the NFL went from 14 to 32; the NBA expanded from 11 to 30; the NHL jumped from six to 32; and most recently, MLS blossomed from 10 to 29 clubs. Throughout history, teams have also relocated cities, resulting in major markets like Los Angeles and New York possessing more than one major league team in the same sport, while other...
St. Louis
- Population: 2.81 million - Current teams: Cardinals (MLB), St. Louis FC (MLS), Blues (NHL) - Leagues with expansion potential: NBA, NFL There may not be any public efforts to bring the NBA to St. Louis, but the Gateway to the West makes sense for an expansion team. There's already an arena in the city—the...
NFL: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) and guard Connor McGovern (66) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
San Diego
- Population: 3.29 million - Current teams: Padres (MLB) - Leagues with expansion potential: MLS San Diego loves its Padres, but the city has yet to have luck in the pro sports arena. It all began in 1984 when the city's NBA team, the Clippers, moved to Los Angeles. Thirty-seven years later, its NFL team...
Phoenix
- Population: 4.95 million - Current teams: Diamondbacks (MLB), Suns (NBA), Cardinals (NFL), Coyotes (NHL) - Leagues with expansion potential: MLS With a population nearing 5 million, Phoenix is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. It's also the largest media market without an MLS team. The Valley of the Sun is home to a second-division...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0