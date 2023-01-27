GoFundMe created for Ozarks family that lost 4 loved ones in separate crashes

An online GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been set up for a southwest Missouri woman who had four relatives killed in separate crashes over a three-day span last week.

The GoFundMe was created to provide support for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel. As of Thursday morning, a little more than $2,000 had been raised, with the campaign's listed goal set at $12,000.

Rosensteel's mother, Minerva Williamson, was killed in a crash on Jan. 18 in St. Robert. Eight of Rosensteel's family members in Texas then loaded into an SUV and set out for Missouri to help with funeral arrangements and to care for Rosensteel's father, who was also injured in the crash.

When the Texas family members were minutes away from the hospital, their SUV was hit by a suspected drunk driver early on Jan. 20 on James River Freeway in Springfield. Rosensteel's aunt Sharon Farmer, her cousin Ukena Farmer and her uncle Stephen Figgins all died in the crash, and the other five occupants of the SUV were injured.

In an interview with the News-Leader this week, Rosensteel's sister Monique Adams Miller said the wrecks have been an "utter nightmare" for the close-knit family.

"It’s one thing when you have time to process an illness and you get down that road and you know the person is in a better place and they’re not suffering anymore," Miller said earlier this week. "But it’s hard to process a tragic killing."

The GoFundMe description says the funds raised will go to helping "offset the financial burden for those surviving family members, to help offset the unexpected hotel, food costs, and other assistance. Also to help pay for the flights to get their living and deceased, loved ones home when they are medically released."

Rosensteel is the owner of Honey Chile Please restaurant in St. Robert. The GoFundMe was created by fellow Waynesville-area business owner Mary Tromblee of Drachenfutter.

To access the campaign, visit GoFundMe.com and search "Williamson Tragedy, Ms. Honey."