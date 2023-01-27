ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

GoFundMe created for Ozarks family that lost 4 loved ones in separate crashes

By Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTgUI_0kSkkwgR00

An online GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been set up for a southwest Missouri woman who had four relatives killed in separate crashes over a three-day span last week.

The GoFundMe was created to provide support for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel. As of Thursday morning, a little more than $2,000 had been raised, with the campaign's listed goal set at $12,000.

Rosensteel's mother, Minerva Williamson, was killed in a crash on Jan. 18 in St. Robert. Eight of Rosensteel's family members in Texas then loaded into an SUV and set out for Missouri to help with funeral arrangements and to care for Rosensteel's father, who was also injured in the crash.

When the Texas family members were minutes away from the hospital, their SUV was hit by a suspected drunk driver early on Jan. 20 on James River Freeway in Springfield. Rosensteel's aunt Sharon Farmer, her cousin Ukena Farmer and her uncle Stephen Figgins all died in the crash, and the other five occupants of the SUV were injured.

In an interview with the News-Leader this week, Rosensteel's sister Monique Adams Miller said the wrecks have been an "utter nightmare" for the close-knit family.

"It’s one thing when you have time to process an illness and you get down that road and you know the person is in a better place and they’re not suffering anymore," Miller said earlier this week. "But it’s hard to process a tragic killing."

The GoFundMe description says the funds raised will go to helping "offset the financial burden for those surviving family members, to help offset the unexpected hotel, food costs, and other assistance. Also to help pay for the flights to get their living and deceased, loved ones home when they are medically released."

Rosensteel is the owner of Honey Chile Please restaurant in St. Robert. The GoFundMe was created by fellow Waynesville-area business owner Mary Tromblee of Drachenfutter.

To access the campaign, visit GoFundMe.com and search "Williamson Tragedy, Ms. Honey."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Lawrence County, Mo. deputy almost hit, car damaged, while assisting highway crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County deputy suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slid and crashed into his patrol car Sunday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blankenship was outside his car assisting drivers involved in a crash near the 57-mile marker on I-44. The crash occurred during a round of wintery weather mix.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield attorney presented with 2023 Springfieldian award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Springfield native Lloyd Joseph “Joe” Carmichael was presented with the 2023 Springfieldian award this week by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a news release from the chamber, the Springfieldian is given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Multiple accidents as road conditions on I-49 deteriorate

KSNF/KODE — Several reported vehicles have allegedly slid on what’s known as “black ice”, also known as “clear ice”. This form of freezing is especially dangerous, as it’s almost invisible. Avoid Interstate 49 from Joplin to Neosho, and the surrounding roads. According to...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield

Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

House fire in Monett, 4 departments respond to battle flames

MONETT, Mo. — Just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, January 25, 2023, Barry County E-911 were alerted of a structure fire in the 400 block of Eisenhower. Monett Fire Dept responded and auto-mutual aid Monett Rural Fire. “Engine 1211 responded with 6 crew members that was assigned to fire...
MONETT, MO
933kwto.com

IRS Seizes Assets from Springfield Restaurateur

The IRS has seized a yacht, several vehicles, and other assets from a Springfield restaurant owner accused of fraud. John Felts is accused of fraudulently applying for paycheck protection program loans and economic injury disaster loans. Felts owns several restaurants, including Taco Habitat, Hot Cluckers, and Bourbon and Beale. Federal...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: One man arrested after standoff in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo. — Four people were detained after holding a mother and child against their will in Hollister, Missouri, however, only one is in the Taney County Jail. According to a press release from the Hollister Police Department, police responded to a home at the 900 block of Evergreen Street at 9:20 p.m. on Jan. […]
HOLLISTER, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy