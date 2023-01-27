Dodgers: Justin Turner is Really Proud of His One Career Pitching Moment

It's not everyday a batter gets to go up against Justin Turner's arm

The Dodgers fan favorite Justin Turner is a player the city of LA will never forget. Between being a true team player and coming out with huge moments perhaps the things Dodgers fans will remember the most is Turner's ability to do it all.

One ability under Turner's arsenal, which no fan would have ever thought to see, is his abilities on the mound. It's not too often fans get a chance to see their favorite hitters on the mound, but Turner made the most of his moment.

It wasn't a conversation that came easily as Turner had to convince Dave Roberts he was ready for the moment (via iHeartRadio ).

“It was actually a yo-yo. Like, they weren’t sure if they were going to let me pitch. Like Dave didn’t really want to let me pitch. I had to, like, talk him into it. Like, no, do not throw Vesia. Save him, we’re going to need him in the next series. I’ll go out and pitch. So I had to talk my way into that one.”

Turner as convincing as always got his named called. The rest became history and Turner owns a highlight play as a pitcher along with a top tier career ERA.

“One of the things I’m most proud about on the pitching was the PFP. It was a ground ball to first, and I remembered to go over and cover first, which is difficult for a lot of pitchers. So I have that in my arsenal now for the rest of my career, or my coaching career, to be like, hey it’s not that hard. Like I’m not even a pitcher and I did it. Like ground ball to first, ground ball to the right side, go cover first base. Look, here’s the film, I did it.”

It's unlikely Turner will ever see the mound again, but good things happen when he's preparing to throw strikes. Even though Turner is now gone, fans can at least be happy they were able to witness the moment when he was in Dodgers blue.