Charlotte, NC

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status For Bulls-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Chicago Bulls in North Carolina.

For the game, they will have their best player back in the starting lineup, as LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to available.

Via Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier are all available for tonight’s game vs CHI"

Ball had missed each of the last three games, so this will be a massive boost for the Hornets.

He comes into the night with averages of 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest in 22 games.

Due to his lack of availability this season, it's no surprise that the Hornets have not been a good team.

They enter the night with a 13-36 record in 49 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Hornets are 3-7, and they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Last season, they lost in the first game of the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks.

Unfortunately, it will be hard for them to get back there this season, as they are ten games behind the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed (the final spot in the play-in tournament).

The Bulls are 22-25 in 47 games and 6-4 in their last ten.

On the road, they have gone 8-15 in the 23 games they have played away from the United Center in Chicago, while the Hornets are 5-16 in 21 games at home.

