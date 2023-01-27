ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
 6 days ago

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics are hosting the New York Knicks in Massachusetts.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Knicks have ruled out Evan Fournier, DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels and Mitchell Robinson.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Mfiondu Kabengele and Marcus Smart.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Sims on Thursday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Robert Williams on Thursday."

The Knicks come into the night with a 26-23 record in 49 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and an impressive 14-10 in the 24 games they have played on the road away from Madison Square Garden.

As for the Celtics, they are the best team in the NBA, with a 35-14 record in 49 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 8-2, but they come into the matchup in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Celtics have been fantastic, with an 18-5 record in 23 games hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

The two teams last faced off in November, and the Celtics won 133-118.

Jaylen Brown led the way with 30 points, while three players on the Knicks scored 22+ points.

Last season, the Knicks missed the postseason, and the Celtics made the NBA Finals.

