Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart's Dad Has Message for Son's Doubters

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jackson Dart's father, Brandon, has message for people doubting his son.

Jaxson Dart might be the Ole Miss Rebels quarterback in 2023.

Or he might not be.

But with the commitment of transfer quarterbacks Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard earlier this month , it seems that one way or another, Dart's future with the program now seemingly is in flux .

But don't tell his father Brandon that.

And if you are on team Sanders right now, he has a message for you.

"Some People Talk SH!T during the off-season and others just handle their business!" the elder Dart tweeted. "Not a better way to end the break for @JaxsonDart ! Big Year Ahead! This Time It’s Different!"

So what set Dart's father off you might ask?

Maybe it was the commitment of two transfer quarterbacks just one year after his son led the Rebels to an 8-5 record.

Perhaps it is the rumblings from fans wanting either Sanders or Howard to take the No. 1 snaps next season.

Or maybe, it was just fans frustrated with Dart's inconsistencies.

In 2022 Dart completed 226 of 263 passes for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 143.6, leading the Rebels to a 7-0 start.

Dart also rushed 128 times for 614 yards and one score.

However, the Rebels would crumble down the stretch, going on to lose four of their last five outings, three of which were blowout losses (Arkansas, LSU and Texas Tech).

Whatever the case, it doesn't matter.

There will be a quarterback competition in the spring and summer, and the best quarterback will win the job.

And if Dart is not the winner of said competition, then he will in all likelihood look for somewhere else to finish his career.

If he is, then he will get the first chance.

But in the end, fans, family members, or detractors tweeting won't influence the decision one way or the other.

