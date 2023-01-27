Read full article on original website
Sally Burns
6d ago
why an income tax credit? why doesn't the assessment just drop off the property tax BIll? makes no sense for State to bill, then property owner to pay the bill, then owner has to file for the reimbursable credit, then state has to cut a check and mail. JUST STOP BILLING and save us all time and expense
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
doniphanherald.com
Caps for superintendent pay packages pushed in Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska’s top-paid school superintendents could see their pay and benefits cut back under a bill heard by the Education Committee Tuesday. Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, the chairman of the Education Committee, said he introduced the bill (LB800) after hearing concerns from people around the state that some public school superintendent compensation packages are too high, especially when compared with other school employees and other key public jobs.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law
WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
klin.com
Nebraskans Encouraged to Search for Unclaimed Property
Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to observe Unclaimed Property Day, which falls on Feb. 1. Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante tells KLIN that one in five Nebraskans has some sort of unclaimed property. The valuables are almost entirely cash assets, including checking, saving, and investment accounts, insurance policies, uncashed paychecks, and stocks and bonds.
iheart.com
Nebraska Getting $2.6-Million In Federal Grants For Infrastructure
(Undated) -- The State of Nebraska is getting $2.6-million in federal grant money to use on infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation says it's part of over $5-billion given out to states to improve roads and sidewalks. Eight Nebraska cities will benefit from the grant money, including Omaha and Lincoln.
kcur.org
Can a state organization charge $44,000 for emails? A lawsuit may answer that
The Flatwater Free Press, a Nebraska-based non-profit news organization, is suing the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over a public records request related to nitrates in Nebraska’s waterways. While state organizations are allowed to charge for the work of completing a records request, the amount that NDEE is...
wnax.com
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen Lays Out Budget Cutting Plans
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen laid out his plans for tax cuts and state government efficiency in his “State of the State” speech last week. He says the budget work started right after he was elected….. Pillen says state government is too big….. Pillen says government agencies...
Nebraska educators and parents clash over proposed 'Parental Bill of Rights'
For years now classrooms and school board meetings have become the front lines of a clash between career educators and conservative parents.
1011now.com
Nebraska Journalist Trust taking NDEE to court over pricey public records request
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday, a coalition of journalists and their supporters will take the records manager for the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy before a judge in a fight over a public records request with a $44,103 price tag. “That is just such an outrageous amount of money,”...
iheart.com
Nebraska Unclaimed Property Reminder
This is "National Unclaimed Property Day," and Nebraska Treasurer John Murante encourages Nebraskans to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them. He says the search only takes a moment and is free. The Treasurer says nearly 33 million Americans have some sort of unclaimed property, which...
Plan to transfer $14M from environmental trust slammed
LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former...
WOWT
Omaha teachers union gives statement ahead of ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ legislative hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Nebraska Legislature’s education committee will hear testimony as more than a dozen senators push to pass a school transparency bill that includes a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ - LB374. Senator Dave Murman introduced the bill earlier this month as a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers paid family and medical leave proposal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s a new effort in the Legislature to mandate paid family and medical leave in Nebraska. “Family medical leave is a tool to recruit workers with young families,” said Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who introduced the bill. Under the Paid Family and...
KETV.com
Amended photo ID bill would require notarized signature for mail-in ballots
LINCOLN, Neb. — You may have to get your signature notarized if you vote by mail in Nebraska under an amended version of a voter ID bill before lawmakers. State Sen. Julie Slama introduced LB 535. It will implement voter ID requirements after Nebraskans voted to adopt a Constitutional...
KETV.com
Sports wagering will soon allowed at Nebraska 'racinos'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Sports bets will soon be able to be placed at Nebraska "racinos." Gov. Jim Pillen signed the rules and regulations that go into effect Wednesday. However, sports wagering won't immediately be legal. It'll be a facility-by-facility move as casinos have to pass inspections and complete training.
telecompetitor.com
Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator
Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
WOWT
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights"
Sparks flew in Lincoln tonight during the public hearing on a proposed six-week abortion ban. Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. "Heartbeat bill" debate continues in Lincoln. Updated: 2 hours ago. A public hearing was held today on a "heartbeat" abortion bill in...
agupdate.com
Windbreak classes for livestock and acreage savings
Are the trees in your windbreaks dying out? Do you need to replant parts of your windbreak, or add sections to it to help improve protection for your livestock or acreage? Now is the time to improve and renovate these important natural resources to save on livestock maintenance and acreage utility costs before conditions become worse. Join Nebraska Extension across West Central Nebraska this spring and attend the Windbreaks for Livestock and Acreage Savings class.
KETV.com
Health and Human Services Committee holds first hearing on NE abortion bill
LINCOLN, Neb. — The abortion bill in Nebraska takes a major step before it can head to the full legislature for a vote. The Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony Wednesday for hours from people for and against LB 626, which bans abortions after a “fetal heartbeat” is detected.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
