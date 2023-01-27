ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Sally Burns
6d ago

why an income tax credit? why doesn't the assessment just drop off the property tax BIll? makes no sense for State to bill, then property owner to pay the bill, then owner has to file for the reimbursable credit, then state has to cut a check and mail. JUST STOP BILLING and save us all time and expense

klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
doniphanherald.com

Caps for superintendent pay packages pushed in Nebraska Legislature

Nebraska’s top-paid school superintendents could see their pay and benefits cut back under a bill heard by the Education Committee Tuesday. Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, the chairman of the Education Committee, said he introduced the bill (LB800) after hearing concerns from people around the state that some public school superintendent compensation packages are too high, especially when compared with other school employees and other key public jobs.
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law

WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
klin.com

Nebraskans Encouraged to Search for Unclaimed Property

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to observe Unclaimed Property Day, which falls on Feb. 1. Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante tells KLIN that one in five Nebraskans has some sort of unclaimed property. The valuables are almost entirely cash assets, including checking, saving, and investment accounts, insurance policies, uncashed paychecks, and stocks and bonds.
iheart.com

Nebraska Getting $2.6-Million In Federal Grants For Infrastructure

(Undated) -- The State of Nebraska is getting $2.6-million in federal grant money to use on infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation says it's part of over $5-billion given out to states to improve roads and sidewalks. Eight Nebraska cities will benefit from the grant money, including Omaha and Lincoln.
kcur.org

Can a state organization charge $44,000 for emails? A lawsuit may answer that

The Flatwater Free Press, a Nebraska-based non-profit news organization, is suing the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over a public records request related to nitrates in Nebraska’s waterways. While state organizations are allowed to charge for the work of completing a records request, the amount that NDEE is...
wnax.com

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen Lays Out Budget Cutting Plans

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen laid out his plans for tax cuts and state government efficiency in his “State of the State” speech last week. He says the budget work started right after he was elected….. Pillen says state government is too big….. Pillen says government agencies...
iheart.com

Nebraska Unclaimed Property Reminder

This is "National Unclaimed Property Day," and Nebraska Treasurer John Murante encourages Nebraskans to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them. He says the search only takes a moment and is free. The Treasurer says nearly 33 million Americans have some sort of unclaimed property, which...
KETV.com

Amended photo ID bill would require notarized signature for mail-in ballots

LINCOLN, Neb. — You may have to get your signature notarized if you vote by mail in Nebraska under an amended version of a voter ID bill before lawmakers. State Sen. Julie Slama introduced LB 535. It will implement voter ID requirements after Nebraskans voted to adopt a Constitutional...
KETV.com

Sports wagering will soon allowed at Nebraska 'racinos'

LINCOLN, Neb. — Sports bets will soon be able to be placed at Nebraska "racinos." Gov. Jim Pillen signed the rules and regulations that go into effect Wednesday. However, sports wagering won't immediately be legal. It'll be a facility-by-facility move as casinos have to pass inspections and complete training.
telecompetitor.com

Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator

Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
agupdate.com

Windbreak classes for livestock and acreage savings

Are the trees in your windbreaks dying out? Do you need to replant parts of your windbreak, or add sections to it to help improve protection for your livestock or acreage? Now is the time to improve and renovate these important natural resources to save on livestock maintenance and acreage utility costs before conditions become worse. Join Nebraska Extension across West Central Nebraska this spring and attend the Windbreaks for Livestock and Acreage Savings class.
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
