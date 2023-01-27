Are the trees in your windbreaks dying out? Do you need to replant parts of your windbreak, or add sections to it to help improve protection for your livestock or acreage? Now is the time to improve and renovate these important natural resources to save on livestock maintenance and acreage utility costs before conditions become worse. Join Nebraska Extension across West Central Nebraska this spring and attend the Windbreaks for Livestock and Acreage Savings class.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO