94.3 Lite FM

Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Says “This” About Selling Flavored Vape Items

Do you vape? Then you are probably an aficionado of all the types vaping liquid and where to buy them. While there have been some reports about vaping, ones that say it is not being particularly healthy to users, that will not be debated in this article. If you vape, you vape. But wait one minute, New York State has something that they want you to know about their stance on vaping.
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
CNY News

Judge Rules New York Should Foot Cuomo Legal Bills in Harassment Suit

A Manhattan Supreme Court Judge has ruled that New York should foot the legal bills for former Governor Andrew Cuomo in an ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit. According to the Associated Press, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Shlomo Hagler ruled that the state of New York should fund former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's legal defense bills in an ongoing lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment.
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
The Staten Island Advance

New Yorkers who owe $$$ on their water bills can get a break through a new NYC program

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new New York City program that launched Monday offers water bill debtors a degree of forgiveness if they make an effort to pay what they owe. About 200,000 New Yorkers owe the city $1.2 billion on their water bills, but the new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) program will forgive their debt’s interest — an estimated total value of $150 million — if they start to pay up, according to Mayor Eric Adams.
94.3 Lite FM

Heads Up! Major Upgrades Coming to New York Amtrak Trains

It's time to do a little happy dance because a major overhaul to Amtrak train cars is on its way. The Metro-North and Amtrak train tracks may as well be the unofficial mascot of the Hudson Valley. The Yankee Clipper line takes us quickly down to New York Yankee Games, and the Hudson Line connects 28 towns between Poughkeepsie, NY and New York City.
94.3 Lite FM

In Touch – Doreen Harris, NYSERDA

Welcome Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. This week’s guest is Doreen Harris, President and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, NYSERDA for short. Doreen and I talk about the Climate Act, Governor Hochul’s recent State of the State address, and important green energy issues in the Hudson Valley. Doreen offers a number of tips for residents to cut down on energy costs and reduce their carbon footprint.
Gothamist

New Yorkers sue city over delays to food stamps

City Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins was named in a federal lawsuit alleging a backlog of food stamp applications violates the law. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, alleges nearly 28,000 food stamp applications were overdue as of December. [ more › ]
The Staten Island Advance

The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in New York, “smoke shops” seem to be popping up everywhere. However, only 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses were granted to New York entities to sell weed legally. So far, only two of these licensed shops have opened in the Big Apple, and both are located in Manhattan.
pix11.com

Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
New York Post

Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block

A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure.  Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring.  Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work.

