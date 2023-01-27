Phillies Need to Find Ways for Realmuto to Rest this Season

Philadelphia Phillies will want to allow J.T. Realmuto opportunity to rest during the 2023 season to keep him fresh.

J.T. Realmuto has played nine seasons with the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies .

He made the playoffs once – last season.

After a 139-game grind in the regular season, Realmuto played another 17 in the postseason as the Phillies came within two wins of a World Series title.

Without Realmuto behind the plate, the Phillies probably wouldn’t have advanced as far as they did in the playoffs. He meant that much in terms of guiding the pitching staff as well as hitting three home runs in the playoffs.

As Realmuto heads into his 10 th season, it will be vital to manage his workload.

Extra rest will be beneficial especially as the Phillies expect to reach the postseason once again.

With Garrett Stubbs -- arguably the best backup catcher in all of Major League Baseball – the Phillies can afford to rest Realmuto.

If Realmuto is swinging a hot bat, he could even be inserted as the designated hitter for stretches with Bryce Harper out until likely around the All-Star break.

Realmuto is one of the most competitive players in the league and certainly won’t want too many days off. That’s where manager Rob Thomson comes in to balance what’s best for the team.

This is a good problem to have as long as Realmuto is healthy.

Realmuto captured his second Gold Glove award in 2022. He proved his worth at the plate and in a leadership role.

Keeping Realmuto fresh in September, October and November is a high priority.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !