ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Gov. Pillen appoints Lancaster County Election Commissioner

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen appointed Todd Wiltgen as the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, effective Feb. 13. Wiltgen replaces former election commissioner Dave Shively, who retired on Jan. 20. “Todd is familiar with election processes, having run for office himself and in his prior roles serving...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Downtown Lincoln church vandalized over weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism at a downtown church. Officers were dispatched to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, at 11th and M Streets, on a report of a check security around 7 p.m. Saturday night. LPD said a passerby noticed a glass...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD outlines active shooter response, training practices

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A swift response from Omaha Police officers is credited for thwarting a potential mass shooting situation Tuesday at a Target store. The suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Jones was shot dead on scene. Omaha Police said sending in an officer as quickly as possible is their policy in...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Newell commits to Washington University

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the day before National Signing Day, Cal Newell committed to Washington University. Newell, a standout running back at Lincoln Southwest, rushed for 1,568 yards during his senior season. Newell led Class A in rushing yardage while earning All-State honors. Newell added 20 touchdowns during the Silver Hawks run to the state playoffs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1011now.com

Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Chilly weather to finish the week; warmer weather returns for the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a couple of colder days, we’ve seen warmer weather to start off the month of February. Temperatures look to take another quick dive over the next few days, but the long range forecast is highlighted by well above average temperatures this weekend and through the week next week!
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Foley’s frenzied state-wide tour

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ed Foley has visited with Division-I recruits at Class A schools. He’s also dined at locally-owned restuarants in rural Nebraska. Foley has seemingly been everywhere across the Cornhusker state since joining Matt Rhule’s coaching staff in early December. “Its my job,” Foley said. “I’d...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln. Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft. According to LPD, a 23-year-old man...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
1011now.com

Huskers add to roster on National Signing Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After signing more than two dozen scholarship players in December, the Nebraska football team added more recruits on Wednesday. The Huskers received a National Letter of Intent from five high school players, which had all previously committed to the Big Red. The new signees are Sua Lefotu, Jeremiah Charles, Demitrius Bell, D’Andre Barnes, and Ismael Smith Flores.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LFR: Man burns trash, tires in apartment fireplace

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue evacuated an apartment building near downtown on Tuesday because a resident was burning trash in his fireplace. According to firefighters, around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to an apartment complex near 8th and G Streets. LFR said crews found smoke...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter

Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Omaha Police...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Investigators: Aldrick Scott researched Belize arrest possibility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the Cari Allen murder investigation testified Monday that Aldrick Scott researched whether he could be arrested in Belize. Deputy Neal Klein, part of the sheriff’s criminal investigations team, testified for about an hour in a pretrial hearing Monday,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Learn how to protect yourself against cervical cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the last 30 years, cervical cancer death rates in the US have fallen by more than 50 percent. That’s due to early detection and prevention. One of the most common causes of cervical cancer is HPV or human papilloma virus. It’s a highly effective vaccine that is shown to protect against 90 percent of the HPV viruses that cause cervical cancer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy