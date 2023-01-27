Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
1011now.com
Lincoln man credits healthy lifestyle for being a good heart transplant candidate at 74
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - February is American Heart Month, when the impacts and benefits of taking care of your heart are highlighted. For Jim Wagner, his efforts to keep his body in shape paid off when he had a life changing diagnosis. “It’s something that’s not work for me,” Wagner...
1011now.com
Gov. Pillen appoints Lancaster County Election Commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen appointed Todd Wiltgen as the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, effective Feb. 13. Wiltgen replaces former election commissioner Dave Shively, who retired on Jan. 20. “Todd is familiar with election processes, having run for office himself and in his prior roles serving...
1011now.com
Downtown Lincoln church vandalized over weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism at a downtown church. Officers were dispatched to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, at 11th and M Streets, on a report of a check security around 7 p.m. Saturday night. LPD said a passerby noticed a glass...
1011now.com
LPD outlines active shooter response, training practices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A swift response from Omaha Police officers is credited for thwarting a potential mass shooting situation Tuesday at a Target store. The suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Jones was shot dead on scene. Omaha Police said sending in an officer as quickly as possible is their policy in...
1011now.com
Newell commits to Washington University
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the day before National Signing Day, Cal Newell committed to Washington University. Newell, a standout running back at Lincoln Southwest, rushed for 1,568 yards during his senior season. Newell led Class A in rushing yardage while earning All-State honors. Newell added 20 touchdowns during the Silver Hawks run to the state playoffs.
1011now.com
Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
1011now.com
Chilly weather to finish the week; warmer weather returns for the weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a couple of colder days, we’ve seen warmer weather to start off the month of February. Temperatures look to take another quick dive over the next few days, but the long range forecast is highlighted by well above average temperatures this weekend and through the week next week!
1011now.com
Foley’s frenzied state-wide tour
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ed Foley has visited with Division-I recruits at Class A schools. He’s also dined at locally-owned restuarants in rural Nebraska. Foley has seemingly been everywhere across the Cornhusker state since joining Matt Rhule’s coaching staff in early December. “Its my job,” Foley said. “I’d...
1011now.com
9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln. Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft. According to LPD, a 23-year-old man...
1011now.com
Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low yellow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
1011now.com
Huskers add to roster on National Signing Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After signing more than two dozen scholarship players in December, the Nebraska football team added more recruits on Wednesday. The Huskers received a National Letter of Intent from five high school players, which had all previously committed to the Big Red. The new signees are Sua Lefotu, Jeremiah Charles, Demitrius Bell, D’Andre Barnes, and Ismael Smith Flores.
1011now.com
LFR: Man burns trash, tires in apartment fireplace
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue evacuated an apartment building near downtown on Tuesday because a resident was burning trash in his fireplace. According to firefighters, around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to an apartment complex near 8th and G Streets. LFR said crews found smoke...
1011now.com
Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter
Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Omaha Police...
1011now.com
Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Target store in west Omaha will remain closed as police continue to investigate a fatal shooting incident Tuesday that many witnesses told 6 News could have been far more deadly. Omaha Police on Tuesday afternoon were asking the public to avoid the area around a...
1011now.com
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing man in Lincoln
A bill introduced in the unicameral aims to give parents more control over their child’s education. Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead."
1011now.com
Omaha Police release bodycam photos from fatal shooting at storage facility
Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Omaha Police...
1011now.com
Investigators: Aldrick Scott researched Belize arrest possibility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the Cari Allen murder investigation testified Monday that Aldrick Scott researched whether he could be arrested in Belize. Deputy Neal Klein, part of the sheriff’s criminal investigations team, testified for about an hour in a pretrial hearing Monday,...
1011now.com
Learn how to protect yourself against cervical cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the last 30 years, cervical cancer death rates in the US have fallen by more than 50 percent. That’s due to early detection and prevention. One of the most common causes of cervical cancer is HPV or human papilloma virus. It’s a highly effective vaccine that is shown to protect against 90 percent of the HPV viruses that cause cervical cancer.
1011now.com
Police identify 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said three of seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody, and asked for the public’s help in locating the other four. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing...
Comments / 0