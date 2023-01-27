Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge priest works with brother to make music video to share faith
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The new year brought a new song and maybe not from someone you might expect. Father Josh Johnson, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and his brother released a music video called, “I Need You Now.” Father Josh’s brother is Matt Johnson, who goes by the rap name “Sicka Sin.”
Baton Rouge leaders discuss preventing crime among youth
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge law enforcement leaders are still discussing the issues of violent crime in the capital city. This time, they’re talking about young people in our community. The discussion was held at the 10th annual ICRIME summit, an annual event for leaders to...
Whisker Wednesday: Raven (February 1, 2023)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Raven is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! Raven had two kittens and they were both adopted. We’re hoping that Raven is next to be adopted. She has a beautiful silky, black coat. She is around a year and a half and is a total cuddle bug. If you are looking for a lap cat, Raven may be “purrfect” for you. This sweet girl would need to be in a home without other cats.
Zack Simmers taking leave from WBRSO to focus on campaign for sheriff
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — In a letter posted online, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office administrative employee Zack Simmers says he’s taking leave from the sheriff’s office. Simmers, who works for WBRSO as a public information officer and liaison to the district attorney’s office,...
Livingston Parish School Board member says she’s running for La. House of Representatives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish School Board member announced her candidacy for state representative. Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, who was re-elected to the parish school board in 2022, is running to represent District 64 in the Louisiana House of Representatives. “I view myself as a public servant,...
Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority hosting public meetings on 2023 Master Plan
BATON ROUGE, La (BPROUD) ––– The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is launching a series of public meetings about its 2023 Master Plan at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library on Tuesday night. At the meeting, they will also discuss the fiscal year 2024 annual...
Capital Area CASA desperately needs volunteers to help kids
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association desperately needs volunteers to become advocates for children in foster care. Tyler Morrow, recruitment coordinator with CASA, said more than 160 children are currently on a waiting list. Volunteers will go through a background check and...
Tired of rush hour traffic in Baton Rouge? It ranks 5th in the US
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Feel like the ride to and from work is taking way too much of your time? You’re not alone. Baton Rouge commuters lose more than 100 hours a year to extra drive times caused by traffic congestion, according to one data survey. A...
Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested again, accused of rape in 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks is back behind bars. Kaivon Washington, 18, is accused of raping another girl in 2020. A Walker police detective says Washington allegedly raped a 12-year-old when he was 15. BRProud has requested arrest...
Missing man found shot, killed in sugarcane field
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The remains of a missing Gonzales man have been found in St. James Parish on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the body of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, was found in a sugarcane field in Convent, La. Hampton lived in Bay City, TX, but was visiting family living in Ascension Parish. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Hampton after his family reported him missing on Jan. 19.
How much money do you need to feed a family in Baton Rouge? Here’s the living wage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge continues to grow economically, despite inflation worries in the nation. A living wage is the theoretical income level that allows individuals or families to afford adequate shelter, food and other necessities, according to Investopedia. When calculated, the living wage in Baton Rouge...
Louisiana businessman sentenced for bribing Mississippi corrections officials
JACKSON, Miss. (KLFY) — One of the four Louisiana businessmen who bribed a Mississippi corrections official and a county sheriff in 2014 has finally been sentenced. Michael LeBlanc, Sr., 74, of Baton Rouge was sentenced to 24 months in prison, a $50,000 fine and two years of supervised release under probation following the served prison sentence. The sentencing was delayed from its originally scheduled date of Feb. 10, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.
EBRSO identifies victims in deadly shooting outside Waffle House
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who were killed in a Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning. The victims in this deadly shooting were Horace Watson, 37 and Leonard Leslie, 33, according to EBRSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Rieger Road.
East Baton Rouge School Board President addresses school fights resulting in new security measures
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Monday, an altercation between two girls at Scotlandville Magnet High School ended with students and parents in handcuffs. The East Baton Rouge School Board subsequently addressed school and student safety. Across East Baton Rouge Parish, multiple fights have occurred within the past year....
Man accused of shooting through bedroom window, injuring woman in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man and woman in Baton Rouge were shot at while lying in their bed on Saturday, according to deputies. The Jan. 28 shooting took place at a location in the 1900 block of Mariner Drive and left a woman with gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit.
Teen accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Tangipahoa Parish gas station
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A Hammond teen faces a murder charge after detectives say he shot a woman while inside her parked car at a Tangipahoa Parish gas station on Sunday. The investigation started when detectives say an HPD officer was flagged down by a driver near Southwest Railroad Avenue near Old Covington Highway shortly after 7 p.m. The driver said a woman in the car with him had been shot at a nearby gas station and that they were en route to the hospital.
Off-duty deputy helps arrest arson suspect after Baton Rouge building set on fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday morning, the front porch of a building on Plank Road was intentionally set on fire, and fire department investigators say the suspect was captured by an off-duty deputy. It was 8:56 a.m. when the Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the...
Coroner identifies 13-year-old found shot inside vehicle in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies...
Baker Police looking for suspects accused of stealing over $800 of liquor
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baker are asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects accused of stealing over $800 worth of liquor from a local store. Baker Police say the suspects entered a Walgreens on Groom Road around 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 and made off...
LSP: Investigation ongoing into shooting involving East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputy
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police say they’re still interviewing the people involved in a shooting involving a deputy with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s office. According to State Police, it was 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night, when an East Feliciana Sheriff’s deputy initiated...
