Phillies Single-Game Tickets for 2023 Are Now On Sale

The Philadelphia Phillies have now opened up ticket sales for single-game tickets for the 2023 MLB season.

It's that time of year again! Spring Training inches ever closer, the lights are coming on and the ballpark is getting back in gear. And as such, the Philadelphia Phillies have now opened up sales for single-game tickets.

Philadelphia's home opener will take place on Thursday, April 6 against the Cincinnati Reds at 3:05 p.m. Prior to their home opener, the Phillies will start the season against the Texas Rangers and then play a three game series against the New York Yankees in New York.

Then Philadelphia will host for their first divisional series against the Miami Marlins April 10-12.

Other highlights include the franchise giving away replica National League pennants to celebrate the Phillies' exciting 2022 MLB postseason run on April 6. As well as on the evening of April 9, the team will celebrate the Phillies NL pennant when they award players, coaches, and staff their NL championship rings.

