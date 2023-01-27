Busy stretch of I-15 to close this weekend

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The huge road construction project known as "Dropicana" enters into its next phase this weekend, and it will make drivers long for the simpler days of lane shifts and overnight restrictions.

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding drivers of the upcoming, full closure of north- and southbound I-15 this weekend. The freeway will close between Russell and Flamingo from 10 p.m. Friday, to 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, there will be posted detours at Russell Rd. and Flamingo Rd. However, detour routes are expected to fill up quickly. Desert Inn, Harmon and Hacienda can also be used.

NDOT is working with local law enforcement to staff detour routes with uniformed personnel and marked patrol vehicles. Additionally, RTC/FAST has committed to 24/7 monitoring of traffic during the closure and can adjust signal timing as necessary to help ease congestion.

NDOT has collaborated with the departments of transportation in California, Utah, and Arizona to warn tourists. NDOT has also met with the LVCVA, resort companies, and other stakeholders to announce the closure to employees and resort guests.

The I-15 closure is necessary to demolish the north half of the Tropicana bridge over I-15, which is being rebuilt taller, wider, and longer, with additional capacity and safety enhancements for drivers and pedestrians.

When Tropicana reopens Monday morning, it will be reduced to two lanes in each direction. The ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will remain closed for several months as the bridge is rebuilt.

Drivers are urged to download the free “I-15 Trop” app, bookmark www.i15trop.com , and follow @i15trop on Twitter to get real-time updates on closures and restrictions.

When finished, NDOT says the I-15/Tropicana Design-Build project will provide more efficient traffic flow in and around the Tropicana interchange, improved travel time reliability on I-15 and Tropicana Ave., enhanced safety for motors and pedestrians, improved air quality, and easier access to and from the resort corridor.

Work began in May and is expected to continue into early 2025.