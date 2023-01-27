ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Busy stretch of I-15 to close this weekend

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTxnZ_0kSkkG3H00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The huge road construction project known as "Dropicana" enters into its next phase this weekend, and it will make drivers long for the simpler days of lane shifts and overnight restrictions.

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding drivers of the upcoming, full closure of north- and southbound I-15 this weekend. The freeway will close between Russell and Flamingo from 10 p.m. Friday, to 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, there will be posted detours at Russell Rd. and Flamingo Rd. However, detour routes are expected to fill up quickly. Desert Inn, Harmon and Hacienda can also be used.

NDOT is working with local law enforcement to staff detour routes with uniformed personnel and marked patrol vehicles. Additionally, RTC/FAST has committed to 24/7 monitoring of traffic during the closure and can adjust signal timing as necessary to help ease congestion.

NDOT has collaborated with the departments of transportation in California, Utah, and Arizona to warn tourists. NDOT has also met with the LVCVA, resort companies, and other stakeholders to announce the closure to employees and resort guests.

The I-15 closure is necessary to demolish the north half of the Tropicana bridge over I-15, which is being rebuilt taller, wider, and longer, with additional capacity and safety enhancements for drivers and pedestrians.

When Tropicana reopens Monday morning, it will be reduced to two lanes in each direction. The ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will remain closed for several months as the bridge is rebuilt.

Drivers are urged to download the free “I-15 Trop” app, bookmark www.i15trop.com , and follow @i15trop on Twitter to get real-time updates on closures and restrictions.

When finished, NDOT says the I-15/Tropicana Design-Build project will provide more efficient traffic flow in and around the Tropicana interchange, improved travel time reliability on I-15 and Tropicana Ave., enhanced safety for motors and pedestrians, improved air quality, and easier access to and from the resort corridor.

Work began in May and is expected to continue into early 2025.

Comments / 1

chris johnson
4d ago

absolutely stupid to not do it in stages during the week at night when traffic is slow. seems like no one earned their GED for this project

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed due to snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snow in the region has forced Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive to close for Monday. Cold temperatures and precipitation have made a mess of morning commutes. A total of 2 to 5″ of snow is expected for elevations above 5000′.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Crash on eastbound 215 between Decatur and I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vehicle is rolled over on its side in the eastbound 215 lanes between Decatur Boulevard and the I-15. The crash is blocking left lanes and causing delays for motorists. Drivers should be aware and take caution because valley roads are wet or damp due...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC 15 News

Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, NV — Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
644
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy