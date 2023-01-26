Read full article on original website
secretmiami.com
These Heart-Shaped Pastelitos From Dos Croquetas Will Add Some Romance To Your Valentine’s Day
The most romantic day of the year is fast approaching and Dos Croquetas has just the thing to make it even more special. Forget a heart-shaped box of chocolates; how about heart-shaped ham croquetas in a box?! The famous croqueta bar — the city’s first and only — is bringing back its loving heart croquetas and guava empanadas for you to give to that special someone this Valentine’s Day. While they’re a lot like your ordinary pastries, these are the perfect way to show someone how much you mean to them in the most adorable shapes!
Upcoming Lauderdale Lakes Nightclub Puts Focus on Live Entertainment
Bliss Bar & Nightclub will open this spring
communitynewspapers.com
ZOO MIAMI FOUNDATION HOSTS FEAST WITH THE BEASTS ON MARCH 3, 2023 AT ZOO MIAMI, FOLLOWING A THREE YEAR HIATUS
Zoo Miami Foundation is hosting Feast with the Beasts on March 3, 2023, following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s Land to Sea theme celebrates Zoo Miami’s commitment to caring for and protecting wildlife from sea turtles to Sumatran tigers. The event returns in its 25th year to honor wildlife and tantalize your palates with tastes of the most extraordinary dishes created by some of South Florida’s most renowned fine food establishments. Feast with the Beasts will help support the Zoo Miami Foundation wildlife education and conservation programs on behalf of Zoo Miami.
Temerok Food and Deli to Open in Hallandale Beach
The market's deli will offer a selection of Eastern European dishes
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Koffee Headlines City of Miramar Afro-Carib Festival
The third annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF), on February 25 at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater in Miramar, Florida, has released its lineup and reggae artist Koffee will be the main feature. The Afro-Carib festival, presented by Visit Lauderdale, will celebrate the blended cultures that evolved through a shared bond rooted...
Unwind and Pamper Yourself: Beyond Nail Lounge Now Open in Coral Springs
A new 5,000-square-foot, full-service spa, and nail lounge has opened its doors in Coral Springs. Beyond Nail Lounge is located at the former Camilla Day Spa at Coral Square Mall. They offer various luxurious services, including manicures, pedicures, waxing, threading, eyelash extensions, facials, and massages. Tiffany Hoang, co-owner, has lived...
addictedtovacation.com
The Ultimate Guide To Day Tripping To The Bahamas From Miami
Day trips from Miami to the Bahamas are not only interesting but also thrilling. What are the best day trips from Miami to the Bahamas?. What are the best ways to take a day trip from Miami to the Bahamas?. Day trips from Miami to the Bahamas will depend on...
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Broward New Times
Announcing the New Times Local Sports Team Mascot Awards
Everyone loves a good mascot, even the terrifying ones. Their entire existence is predicated on entertaining fans between the entertainment. In essence, mascots are like a bridge between our youth and the youth of today, and it's time we give them their flowers. So here goes. We're proud to present...
porthole.com
CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK – JANUARY 27, 2023
We are excited to share with you a fun, date-night adventure to plan for you and a loved one this Valentine’s Day!. This Valentine’s Day, Brightline, South Florida’s inter-city rail invites couples and guests to jump on the train and explore a new restaurant, bar, or experience outside of your backyard.
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne To Host Two Events In Miami This Weekend (Jan 28th + 29th)
This upcoming weekend, Lil Wayne will be hosting two events in the beautiful city of Miami, Florida. Starting tomorrow (January 28th), Weezy and Teyana Taylor will be hosting a birthday celebration for DJ Stevie J at The Urban for their “Sunset Vibes” party. The following evening on January...
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting Pot
Miami is known for its diverse culinary scene, and street food is no exception. From traditional Cuban sandwiches to exotic Caribbean dishes, the street food in Miami offers a delicious taste of the city's vibrant culture.
Miami New Times
Roads to Avoid During the 2023 Life Time Miami Marathon
The Miami Marathon is upon us. Starting at the crack of dawn on Sunday, more than 15,000 people from across the globe will flood the streets of Miami for the annual race, which begins at the Miami-Dade Arena (formerly known as the FTX Arena), runs across the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive, circles back downtown, and loops through Coconut Grove before heading north to the finish line at Bayfront Park.
These Two Florida Restaurants Made Yelp's Top 100 & One Of Them Is A Bakery
Yelp came out with their Top 100 U.S. Restaurants on Wednesday and two Florida eateries made it in the top 10. The study is based on foodie reviews for local favorites and one bakery in the Sunshine State beat out 97 dining spots. Archibald's Village Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, FL...
Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard
The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami Community
A small plane crash-landed on Key Biscayne, Florida on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Key Biscayne is a small island town located off the coast of Miami, Florida. It is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, parks, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The island is accessible via the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects it to mainland Miami.
TravelPulse
7 New Hotels Heating Up South Florida in 2023
South Florida’s hotel scene is always often changing, with new additions popping up frequently. From waterfront resorts to downtown high-rises, travelers to South Florida have lots of new properties to choose from that include amenities like rooftop pools and private patios with outdoor showers. Whether your next trip to South Florida is to West Palm, Fort Lauderdale, or Miami check out the latest hotel openings.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, Florida
IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has opened a 3,500-square-foot candy store at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, Florida. The Dania Pointe store is the ninth IT’SUGAR candy store in South Florida and epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences with featured shops, such as, Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes areas devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more, providing endless playful entertainment for sugar enthusiasts of all ages.
