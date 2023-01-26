The most romantic day of the year is fast approaching and Dos Croquetas has just the thing to make it even more special. Forget a heart-shaped box of chocolates; how about heart-shaped ham croquetas in a box?! The famous croqueta bar — the city’s first and only — is bringing back its loving heart croquetas and guava empanadas for you to give to that special someone this Valentine’s Day. While they’re a lot like your ordinary pastries, these are the perfect way to show someone how much you mean to them in the most adorable shapes!

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO