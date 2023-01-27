ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKCPD investigating after stepfather allegedly shoots, kills stepson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the seventh homicide of 2023 that occurred in SW OKC. On Sunday morning, police responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of SW 25th St. around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers learned an argument had broken out between a stepfather and stepson, which quickly escalated.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Man arrested after pistol-whipping woman in Stillwater

STILLWATER (KOKH) - A man is behind bars after assaulting a woman in Stillwater on Wednesday. Reports say Donald Laver threatened to kill a woman before hitting her in the head with a pistol and firing the gun into a wall near her. The victim tried to escape but Laver reportedly continued assaulting her and prevented her from leaving.
STILLWATER, OK
Officials now accepting proposals for new Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma County officials have opened the portal process to accept bids for the location of a new County Jail. The Oklahoma County Commissioners and the Citizen Bond Oversight Advisory Board are working together to build a new jail that would include a mental health facility. Successful...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Raising Oklahoma: Keeping Kids on Track with Tasks

Getting kids to complete tasks at home can be tricky, but we have just the solution to help them follow through with assigned tasks. Jana LaHood, Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral Manager, shows us proven ways to get kids to complete chores and why it's so important when it comes to personal growth.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
What's Going On This Hump Day

Its time once again to look at all the great events going on across the Metro this hump day. So let see What's Going On!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety...
SHAWNEE, OK
Iced-over bridge near I-240 and Eastern causes rollover accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A rollover accident occurred near I-240 and Eastern after a driver felt ice on the bridge and overcorrected. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say no one was seriously hurt in the accident, but traffic was backed up for about a half-mile in East and Westbound lanes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Zoological Society honored as ONE Awards finalist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Zoological Society is being recognized for its outstanding work as a nonprofit and its commitment to connect Oklahomans to the OKC Zoo, inspiring conservation action through philanthropy. The Oklahoma Zoological Society has earned the distinguished honor of being recognized as a 2023 finalist for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OU, OSU announce football schedule for 2023 season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University released their full 2023 football schedules on Tuesday. OU will start off their 2023 season going head to head against Arkansas State on Sept. 2. OSU will begin their season by squaring off with Central Arkansas on Sept. 2.
NORMAN, OK
OG&E is working to make sure their customers have power during severe winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OG&E says they are ready to make sure their customers are powered up through this winter storm. They say they have mobilized hundreds of restoration personnel, materials, and equipment, to the southern and eastern portions of the state, where the most significant storm impact is expected, and they are doing everything they can to keep power up and running.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

