okcfox.com
Inmate arrested after walking away from Oklahoma County correctional center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center has been returned to custody after walking away on January 16th. 22-year-old Jesse Tointigh was arrested by officers shortly after midnight on January 29. Police were called to a hotel in northwest Oklahoma City after guests reported being...
okcfox.com
Man booked on misdemeanor charges dies in Oklahoma County Detention center
A man died inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center early Monday morning. Jail officials say Isiah Mitchell attempted suicide inside his cell around midnight. A detention officer called for medical staff and tried to help Mitchell. EMSA crews responded to the cell approximately 7 minutes later. Mitchell died at a...
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating after stepfather allegedly shoots, kills stepson
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the seventh homicide of 2023 that occurred in SW OKC. On Sunday morning, police responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of SW 25th St. around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers learned an argument had broken out between a stepfather and stepson, which quickly escalated.
okcfox.com
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
okcfox.com
Man arrested after pistol-whipping woman in Stillwater
STILLWATER (KOKH) - A man is behind bars after assaulting a woman in Stillwater on Wednesday. Reports say Donald Laver threatened to kill a woman before hitting her in the head with a pistol and firing the gun into a wall near her. The victim tried to escape but Laver reportedly continued assaulting her and prevented her from leaving.
okcfox.com
Officials now accepting proposals for new Oklahoma County Jail
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma County officials have opened the portal process to accept bids for the location of a new County Jail. The Oklahoma County Commissioners and the Citizen Bond Oversight Advisory Board are working together to build a new jail that would include a mental health facility. Successful...
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
okcfox.com
'We just don't have the room': Oklahoma City Animal shelter forced to euthanize 34 dogs
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter says they were forced to euthanize 34 dogs on Tuesday, mostly due to overcrowding. As sad as this story is, we left with some good advice and also talked to a couple who adopted a new best friend. "I...
okcfox.com
OKCFD firefighter injured after falling through two-story home in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City firefighter was injured after falling through a two-story home while fighting a fire. Firefighters responded to a call on a house fire near SW 25th and Blackwelder around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say the firefighter was trying to rescue a person...
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Keeping Kids on Track with Tasks
Getting kids to complete tasks at home can be tricky, but we have just the solution to help them follow through with assigned tasks. Jana LaHood, Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral Manager, shows us proven ways to get kids to complete chores and why it's so important when it comes to personal growth.
okcfox.com
What's Going On This Hump Day
Its time once again to look at all the great events going on across the Metro this hump day. So let see What's Going On!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety...
okcfox.com
Iced-over bridge near I-240 and Eastern causes rollover accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A rollover accident occurred near I-240 and Eastern after a driver felt ice on the bridge and overcorrected. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say no one was seriously hurt in the accident, but traffic was backed up for about a half-mile in East and Westbound lanes.
okcfox.com
Fox 25's sports anchor, Myron Patton, to be inducted into Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Fox 25's Myron Patton will be inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame (OJHOF) on May 4. Patton serves as Fox 25's sports director and has worked with KOKH for 16 years. Patton joins nine other journalists who will be inducted into the OJHOF.
okcfox.com
'Slow down!': OHP tickets driver for going well over 100 MPH in a 70 MPH zone
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is urging people to slow down after a driver was ticketed for going far over the speed limit. Troopers said they stopped a driver in a Honda Accord on I-40 between Choctaw and Peebly on Wednesday morning. According to troopers, the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Zoological Society honored as ONE Awards finalist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Zoological Society is being recognized for its outstanding work as a nonprofit and its commitment to connect Oklahomans to the OKC Zoo, inspiring conservation action through philanthropy. The Oklahoma Zoological Society has earned the distinguished honor of being recognized as a 2023 finalist for...
okcfox.com
University of Oklahoma allowing free admission to Wednesday night's Bedlam game vs OSU
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma is allowing fans in for free for Wednesday night's men's basketball bedlam game against Oklahoma State. The moves amid inclement weather expected to roll through the area Wednesday night. "We encourage all fans to monitor the weather and we hope you...
okcfox.com
City of Oklahoma City postpones Tuesday trash, recycling pickup due to winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City will be postponing trash and recycling service for Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to road conditions. OKC customers who have regular Tuesday trash and recycling pickup will need to set their carts out for collection on Saturday, Feb. 4 no later than 6 a.m.
okcfox.com
OU, OSU announce football schedule for 2023 season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University released their full 2023 football schedules on Tuesday. OU will start off their 2023 season going head to head against Arkansas State on Sept. 2. OSU will begin their season by squaring off with Central Arkansas on Sept. 2.
okcfox.com
OG&E is working to make sure their customers have power during severe winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OG&E says they are ready to make sure their customers are powered up through this winter storm. They say they have mobilized hundreds of restoration personnel, materials, and equipment, to the southern and eastern portions of the state, where the most significant storm impact is expected, and they are doing everything they can to keep power up and running.
okcfox.com
'We're ready for this': Oklahoma City crews prepare for second round of winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Before that next round of sleet comes in, Fox 25 has a crew out checking on road conditions. The Oklahoma City metropolitan area hasn't seen anymore sleet since earlier this morning, but since it's so cold outside, you can still see patches of sleet on neighborhood and side roads.
