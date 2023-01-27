Read full article on original website
Related
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0