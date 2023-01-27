Man, teenager arrested after attempted armed robbery in Mooresville: Police
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man and teenager were arrested Thursday after an attempted armed robbery in Mooresville Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, according to the police department.
The 17-year-old teen was placed in a Juvenile Detention Center under a secured custody order and is charged with the following:
- Attempted armed robbery
- Conspiracy to commit armed robbery
- Possession of a stolen vehicle for his involvement in the attempted armed robbery
Zion Roberts, 20, was placed in the Gaston County Jail under a $151,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:
- Attempted armed robbery
- Conspiracy to commit armed robbery
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
- Possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear in court for carrying a concealed weapon
The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at 119 Super Sport Drive, the location of Carolina Beverage Group.
Police say a victim explained when he arrived for work and left his car, a white two-door vehicle stopped in front of his car. The driver, later identified as Roberts, approached him with a gun and demanded he ‘hand over his car keys.’
A second suspect, later identified as the 17-year-old, opened the passenger door but didn't get out, authorities said.
The victim ran without turning over the keys; Roberts then got back into the car and fled the area without taking anything from the victim.
Investigation revealed the white vehicle the suspects were in was registered to an individual in Charlotte and was stolen during a Mecklenburg County armed robbery on Jan. 23, 2023.
After working with CMPD detectives, MPD located the white vehicle and identified both Roberts and the juvenile. They were both taken into custody by the Gastonia Police Department after a short car chase in Gastonia.
Two guns were found inside the car.
Roberts and the 17-year-old admitted their involvement in the Mooresville attempted robbery, which included following the victim to work.
