ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Man, teenager arrested after attempted armed robbery in Mooresville: Police

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 6 days ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man and teenager were arrested Thursday after an attempted armed robbery in Mooresville Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, according to the police department.

The 17-year-old teen was placed in a Juvenile Detention Center under a secured custody order and is charged with the following:

  • Attempted armed robbery
  • Conspiracy to commit armed robbery
  • Possession of a stolen vehicle for his involvement in the attempted armed robbery
🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Zion Roberts, 20, was placed in the Gaston County Jail under a $151,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:

  • Attempted armed robbery
  • Conspiracy to commit armed robbery
  • Possession of a stolen vehicle
  • Possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear in court for carrying a concealed weapon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8M2b_0kSkjaXu00
Zion Roberts (Courtesy: Mooresville Police Department)

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at 119 Super Sport Drive, the location of Carolina Beverage Group.

Police say a victim explained when he arrived for work and left his car, a white two-door vehicle stopped in front of his car. The driver, later identified as Roberts, approached him with a gun and demanded he ‘hand over his car keys.’

A second suspect, later identified as the 17-year-old, opened the passenger door but didn’t get out, authorities said.

‘We are shocked’: Law firm representing Steve Wilks responds to Frank Reich hiring

The victim ran without turning over the keys; Roberts then got back into the car and fled the area without taking anything from the victim.

Investigation revealed the white vehicle the suspects were in was registered to an individual in Charlotte and was stolen during a Mecklenburg County armed robbery on Jan. 23, 2023.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

After working with CMPD detectives, MPD located the white vehicle and identified both Roberts and the juvenile. They were both taken into custody by the Gastonia Police Department after a short car chase in Gastonia.

Two guns were found inside the car.

‘Won’t find a better person on the face of the earth’: NFL Hall of Famer Bill Polian gives live reaction to Reich’s hire

Roberts and the 17-year-old admitted their involvement in the Mooresville attempted robbery, which included following the victim to work.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Monroe Police investigating after shooting in Walmart parking lot

MONROE, N.C. — One person was shot in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe, police confirmed. The Monroe Police Department is investigating. Police have not given the status of the victim, and it's not clear if a suspect is in custody. Further details about the investigation have not been made public.
MONROE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Matthews Kohl’s store robbery suspect IDd

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect being sought in a smash-and-grab job at a Matthews Kohl’s store last year has been identified, Matthews Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robber on January 26, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at a Kohl’s on East Independence Boulevard. Iron Station resident Logan Guffie, 34, […]
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Police searching for suspects after man shot at Lowell business

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowell police are searching for the people they say shot a man at a business in Lowell Monday night. Officers say they were called around 9 p.m. to 1609 Westover Street, which appears to be an Ultimate Fitness location. There, they found a man had been shot multiple times and taken into a local business for shelter, according to a release posted on Facebook.
LOWELL, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Arrested after Missing Court Date

A Hickory woman has been served arrest warrants after missing court dates. 33-year old Brittany Shawntara Mayfield was taken into custody by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. She failed to appear in court on charges that include felony larceny, felony probation violation and missing a drug recovery court proceeding. Mayfield is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $150,000. A court appearance is scheduled today in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Man arrested after large police presence in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence in north Charlotte led to an arrest on Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say. The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, WBTV could hear flash bangs and neighbors said there was a police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Morganton Woman Jailed And Held Without Bond

36-year-old Erica Monta Kincaid of Morganton was arrested Monday by Morganton Public Safety Officers. She’s charged with felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substance, attempt to obtain property by false pretense and being an habitual felon along with misdemeanor counts of parole violation, resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer and second-degree trespass.
MORGANTON, NC
WXII 12

Man killed in car crash on NC-16

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 37-year-old man died on the scene of a crash near NC 16 Business in Lincoln County on Wednesday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Troopers responded to a deadly crash on...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Gastonia Police investigating after man found death on road

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road. Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday. No other details have been released at this time. Follow the WBTV...
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the investigation is ongoing in the 600 block of East 24th Street. The area is near Cordelia Park. No additional details were immediately released by authorities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Neighbors concerned after deadly east Charlotte shooting

Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Since it happened they're choosing to keep their kids home from school— because they believe the district is not doing enough to keep them safe. Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts. Updated: 7 hours ago. Seeing the smoke...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Maiden Man Charged With Lincoln County Home Invasion

38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis of Withers Road in Maiden was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers. He’s charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking & entering, and possession of stolen goods. Mathis is also charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and communicating threats.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated

On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy