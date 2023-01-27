Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
1 Million More Visitors Boosted Wyoming Tourism Revenue By $1.2 Billion In 2022
Diane Shober had an "Austin Powers" moment at the Wyoming Governor's Tourism and Hospitality Conference in Cheyenne this week. Shober, executive director for the Wyoming Office of Tourism, was going over the stats from 2022, and at one...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dog-Gone It! Varmint Blasting Enthusiasts Say It’s Getting Tougher To Blast Prairie Dogs In Wyoming
Dan Kinneman still remembers making a jaw-dropping kill on a prairie dog from well over a mile away near Rock Springs. "July 9, 2005 … 2,157 yards," the Riverton resident told Cowboy State Daily. A mile is 1,760 yards.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Buying A Car At An Auction? Here’s What To Know So You Don’t Screw It Up
A lot of people in Wyoming are turning to automotive auctions as a way to get a vehicle. It's easy to screw this up, though. Especially if you're new to vehicle auctions. Let's talk turkey so you don't look like one.
cowboystatedaily.com
Governor’s Tourism Conference: Watch Out For Generation Z
Like it or not, Millennials and Generation Z are the future across a broad cross-section of business sectors that includes tourism. In fact, marketing to Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2012) is becoming more important. By 2026, they'll make...
cowboystatedaily.com
What It Takes To Permit A Wind Farm In Wyoming
Southern Wyoming has one of the best wind resources in the county, and the Cowboy State is known for having a business-friendly environment. All the wind turbines springing up give the appearance that building a wind farm in Wyoming is easy....
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado River Fight Between Arizona & California Could Have Repercussions for Wyoming
Tensions could be rising again over plummeting levels of water in the Colorado River – and a squabble between California and Arizona over access to Lake Mead could be latest barrier to addressing the crisis, an official said. Officials and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Court Orders Sinclair Billionaire Heiress To Pay Husband $200 Million In Divorce
When the husband of a Sinclair Oil Co. heiress filed for divorce, a Wyoming district court had to decide how to split more than $1 billion in investments, property and other assets. Anne Holding is one of three children of Robert...
cowboystatedaily.com
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sheep Rancher Says Wolves Decimated Family Business, Pushes For Compensation
It's tough to get compensation for the sheep wolves kill when all that's left for wildlife agents to find is "a little bit of wool in the brush," said rancher Laura Pearson. Wolves have all but ruined...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Exploring Ways To Fight Back Against Woke Banks Which Are Attacking Fossil Fuels
Wyoming legislators are exploring ways to fight back against "woke" financial policies, which are associated with the environment, social and governance (ESG) movement. The movement has become a primary driver of directing investment away from fossil fuel industries, which...
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawyer For Wrong-Way Driver Suggests He Was Concussed, Not Impaired After Crash That Killed 5
The 57-year-old out-of-state roofer accused of causing a chain-reaction crash driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, killing five people and critically burning another sat quietly as a Carbon County judge ruled there's enough evidence to try him in district court on a laundry list of felony charges.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: Time To Put Another Log On The Fire
It's deepest, darkest Stay at Home Season in Wyoming. Anyone with the sense to pour stuff out of a boot has a fire going in the fireplace, a pot of chicken soup on the (gas) stove, and a good book next to their easy chair.
cowboystatedaily.com
Make Way For Dirty Charlotte and Old Faithful, Wyoming’s Newest Signature Cocktails
Wyomingites have a couple of new and unique cocktails to add to their rotation of fun, unique drinks they can offer guests. Several of the distillers participating in this week's Wyoming Governor's Hospitality and Tourism Conference were challenged to use their...
cowboystatedaily.com
Outdoor Gear Businessman Says His Wyoming “I Hate People” Decal Is One Of His Bestsellers
Don't get Craig Bell wrong, just because one of the most popular products with his Wyoming customers is a vinyl sticker proclaiming "I Hate People," that doesn't mean he actually hates people. Bell lives in a small...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eight Feet Of Snow, 50 Below Zero, And Every Road Closed: Welcome To Wyoming!
This last cold snap was a big one. But, not an odd one. After all, this is Wyoming. But how's this to end the month? In some parts of the state, the temperature got down to nearly 50 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning and in another part of the state, almost eight feet of snow fell.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe
The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill That Would Allow Nonviolent Felons With Multiple Convictions To Vote Passes Committee
Antonio Serrano, advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming, told Cowboy State Daily when he started voting and becoming engaged in politics, it helped him become a more productive member of society. "Voting plays an important role in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Remembering Susie McMurry
In Wyoming's modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally in the last few decades, we've seen famous power couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry.
cowboystatedaily.com
Guest Column: Wyoming Republicans Are Focused on Pocketbook Issues
By Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, Dan Dockstader and Representatives Don Burkhart, and Bill Henderson. This week, the Wyoming Senate and House entered the third week of the 67th General Session. This is a rubber-meets-road juncture of sorts, where...
cowboystatedaily.com
Snowmobiler’s Paradise: Storm Dumps Seven Feet Of Snow Over Weekend At Snowy Range
Fresh powder is a coveted commodity in the snowmobiling business, and riders in the Snowy Range are over their heads in the bounty of recent storms. "We're hearing reports of up to 7 feet of powder up near the top of...
