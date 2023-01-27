CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The two ex-executives of the now-defunct Go Cedar Rapids will both be sentenced this month on federal bank fraud charges. Former Go Cedar Rapids CEO & President Aaron McCreight and former finance director Doug Hargrave will be sentenced on February 16 in U.S. District Court. They were originally set to be sentenced in November 2022 but it got delayed.

