Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids: 7th street SE between 12th & 11th Ave. closed for three days starting Weds.
Cedar Rapids crews will be working on a water replacement on 7th street SE between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue starting Wednesday. That means the northbound lane of 7th street SE will be closed in that area for about three days. The city reports northbound traffic will have to seek...
cbs2iowa.com
CRFD: Man found dead in fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One person died Wednesday in connection with a fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. According to a press release Wednesday evening, the fire department is still investigating what caused the fire -- and what caused the man's death. Cedar Rapids Fire Department confirms...
cbs2iowa.com
Snowmobiler falls through the ice Sunday on the Coralville Reservoir
Someone riding a snowmobile fell through the ice at the Coralville Reservoir Sunday evening, according to officials from North Liberty. The rider went in the water just south of the Mehaffey Bridge Road bridge around 5 p.m. North Liberty firefighters were able to get the person out of the water using ice rescue suits, a rapid deployment craft and ropes.
cbs2iowa.com
IT crews investigating disruption of UIHC websites Tuesday
IT crews are investigating why University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics websites were knocked down Tuesday afternoon. Websites for UIHC, UI Stead Family Children's Hospital, and Carver College of Medicine were all down around 2:45 Tuesday. In an update at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, a UIHC spokesperson tells Iowa's News Now...
cbs2iowa.com
Natural gas prices lowest in two years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Over the last two years, the country has experienced some of the warmest winters on record. These warm temperatures have led to lower gas bills, making it less expensive for homeowners to heat their homes. Another factor is that natural gas is a commodity, just...
cbs2iowa.com
State Auditor releases investigation report on City of Atkins
Up to $100,000 of City of Atkins funds was either misspent or not properly accounted for, according to a special investigation by Iowa Auditor Rob Sand. Atkins City Council requested the investigation because they were worried about some financial transactions made by former City Clerk Amber Bell. Sand released the...
cbs2iowa.com
Optimism for some local shops as new survey suggests Iowa's economy headed wrong direction
MARION, Iowa — Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced another rate hike, but smaller than previous increases. The news was met with optimism on Wall Street, but whether that's what is being felt on Iowa's Main Streets depends on a lot of varying factors. The Creighton University Mid-America Business Condition...
cbs2iowa.com
Denver Man Arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer
Cedar Falls — Cedar Falls police arrested a Denver man after he lied to several residents, telling them he was an undercover cop with the Waterloo Police Department. On January 24, officers were called to the Cedar Falls Police Department to speak to Mitchil Thuesen, 21, who claimed to be a victim of an assault.
cbs2iowa.com
Boulder Peak Elementary students collect blankets for shelter
MARION, Iowa — Saturday Boulder Creek Intermediate students delivered 95 blankets to the Willis Dady Homeless Shelter. Molly Mulherin, a teacher at Boulder Creek, said a student came up to her with the idea of collecting the blankets for the shelter. After getting permission from the principal that student...
cbs2iowa.com
Hawkeye Community College wins national award for construction contest
Waterloo, IA — Hawkeye Community College’s 'WE Build Waterloo' Program won the National Center for Construction Education & Research’s I BUILT THIS! Video Contest. 'WE Build Waterloo' is a community-based program that provides career training, career counseling, resume assistance, interview preparation, and team building and personal skills development for those with employment barriers.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man gets plea deal in shooting death staged to look like suicide
The Marion man accused of killing his girlfriend's uncle with an air rifle took a plea deal just days before he was set to go to trial.. Joshua Conklin was previously charged with second-degree murder in the death of Randal Campbell, 44. According to court records, Conklin pleaded guilty last...
cbs2iowa.com
Townhall on killing of Devonna Walker focuses on Iowa's 'Stand Your Ground' law
CEDAR RAPIDS — Advocates for Social Justice in Cedar Rapids held a townhall discussion Sunday at the Cedar Rapids Public Library, four weeks after the death of Devonna Walker. Walker was stabbed to death after an argument with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. The man who stabbed her was detained and question, but not arrested and charged.
cbs2iowa.com
Former GoCR executives to be sentenced this month in 'newbo evolve' fraud case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The two ex-executives of the now-defunct Go Cedar Rapids will both be sentenced this month on federal bank fraud charges. Former Go Cedar Rapids CEO & President Aaron McCreight and former finance director Doug Hargrave will be sentenced on February 16 in U.S. District Court. They were originally set to be sentenced in November 2022 but it got delayed.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City hosting events throughout February for Black History Month
Iowa City, IA — Iowa City will be hosting numerous events throughout the month of February for Black History Month. Book clubs, presentations, crafting projects, movie screenings, and other events aimed at celebrating the impact Black Americans have had on our country, educating people on the barriers Black Americans have faced, and still face today.
cbs2iowa.com
Pay It Forward: Helping kids navigate life with incarcerated parents
Cedar Rapids, IA — Being a kid is supposed to be easy; Playing sports, going out with friends and navigating high school, are all parts of the territory in being a young person. However, having a parent, or both parents incarcerated, can make growing up difficult. One Cedar Rapids...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa to honor Chris Street Tuesday night, 30 years after his death
IOWA CITY, Iowa — When Iowa host Northwestern Tuesday night, the Hawkeyes will honor Chris Street, the former Hawkeye basketball star who died during the 1993 season in a car crash. The game will be Chris Street Remembrance Day, like it had been scheduled on January 18 until the...
cbs2iowa.com
Nominations open for 2023 Kid Captain Program
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is taking nominations for its 2023 Kid Captain Program. Nominations are open until Monday, March 6 for current or former pediatric patients of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital ages 18 and younger. Only parents and legal...
cbs2iowa.com
Bruce Dall wins coach of the year honors
DIKE, Iowa – Dike-New Hartford girls basketball head coach Bruce Dall won the NFHS section 4 girls basketball coach of the year. The honor is awarded to the best coach of the region that includes Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Dall was given the award for his efforts in guiding the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines to a 24-2 record and a Class 2A Iowa state title.
cbs2iowa.com
Sandfort, Rebraca spark Iowa past Northwestern, 86-70
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Peyton Sandfort and Filip Rebraca combined to score 20 points over the final seven minutes of the game to allow Iowa to pull away from Northwestern for an 86-70 victory on Tuesday night. The Big Ten Conference game was originally scheduled for Jan. 18...
Comments / 0