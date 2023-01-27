PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two school bus drivers are in trouble and are accused of acting inappropriately with students.The Greensburg-Salem School District recently fired a bus driver after someone filed a ChildLine report.Sources say the driver is accused of texting students and asking about their sexual orientation.KDKA has confirmed that the bus company DMJ Transportation fired the driver after the district completed its investigation.A Frazier School District bus driver has also been fired,The district received a report about inappropriate messages between the driver and a student.After an investigation, the district says administrators and authorities determined the isolated incident warranted termination.The district asks parents to take this time to talk to their children about appropriate boundaries and report any questionable interactions.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO