wtae.com
Police: 15-year-old passenger in stolen vehicle killed after fleeing cops in Beaver County
EAST ROCHESTER, Pa. — A 15-year-old passenger was killed and a 17-year-old driver was injured in a crash on a bridge in Beaver County. State police said it happened early Tuesday morning on the 17th Street Bridge in East Rochester. The mother of the 15-year-old confirms his name as...
15-year-old killed in rollover crash in Beaver County; vehicle reportedly carjacked
A 15-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in Beaver County.
Man killed in early morning crash on Westmoreland County highway
A man was killed in a car crash on a Westmoreland County highway early Tuesday morning.
18 people arrested during warrant sweep in McKees Rocks, Stowe Township
Eighteen people were taken into custody and two dozen bench warrants were cleared after a warrant sweep in McKees Rocks and Stowe Township.
butlerradio.com
More Details Released On Saxonburg Police Chase
Police have released more details about a police chase over the weekend that sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the Saxonburg Borough. Police say 53-year-old Theodore Snyder of Butler was fleeing borough police when he failed to make a turn at the intersection of North Isabella Street and Constitution Avenue.
wtae.com
1 person dies after Westmoreland County rollover crash
TRAFFORD, Pa. — One person has died after an overnight crash in Trafford, Westmoreland County. Watch our original report in the video player above. The Medical Examiner says 41-year-old William Henning died at the hospital after the crash along Route 993 near the Cleaveland Price Manufacturing Facility. First responders...
UPMC hospital fire likely caused by patient trying to light cigarette while on oxygen, says rep
A fire broke out at a UMPC hospital room late last night after a patient may have attempted to light a cigarette while on oxygen.
cranberryeagle.com
State police make big bust in January 1970
State police busted a four-county burglary ring in 1970 that was believed to be responsible for 39 crimes in the Butler-Armstrong county area with a haul totaling more than $15,000. The Jan. 31, 1970, edition of the Butler Eagle said the investigation resulted in four arrests in relation to the...
Harmar man receives light sentence for 2021 Greensburg apartment shooting
After sentencing Jaron Haten-McCoy for his role in a 2021 Greensburg apartment complex shooting, Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani asked the 19-year-old how he felt. “Blessed,” Haten-McCoy answered. “Blessed extremely.”. Haten-McCoy of Harmar received a light sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and firearm possession charges.
2 men charged after police find more cars stolen from rental company, some linked to recent crimes
Police said they found more cars stolen from a local rental company, and some of them have been linked to a number of crimes throughout the area.
wtae.com
Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County
MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
Man charged in local double shooting homicide
Officers were called to an apartment building around 5 p.m. Monday
Victim lured to carjacking through social media post; Vehicle found in South Park, police say
A victim lured to a carjacking through a social media post was assaulted and his vehicle taken by gunpoint this morning.
Longtime owner of Del's restaurant in Bloomfield dies
A popular face in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood has passed away. The owner of the former Dell’s Restaurant, Josephine DelPizzo, died peacefully at her home on Sunday.
Deadly crash in Center Township has man facing homicide charges
A local man is facing homicide charges after a deadly crash on Route 119 in Center Township on Thursday night. State troopers were called to the scene around 11:30 and they learned that Elias Lopez Jimenez
2 Westmoreland Prison inmates accused of hiding cocaine in their cell
Two Westmoreland County Prison inmates are accused of having cocaine hidden in their cell, according to court papers. Antjuan D. Smith, 39, of Oklahoma Borough, and Thomas M. Moore II, 33, of Unity, are charged by Westmoreland County detectives with contraband and drug possession. Investigators said another inmate at the...
Bus drivers from two school districts fired over inappropriate messages with students
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two school bus drivers are in trouble and are accused of acting inappropriately with students.The Greensburg-Salem School District recently fired a bus driver after someone filed a ChildLine report.Sources say the driver is accused of texting students and asking about their sexual orientation.KDKA has confirmed that the bus company DMJ Transportation fired the driver after the district completed its investigation.A Frazier School District bus driver has also been fired,The district received a report about inappropriate messages between the driver and a student.After an investigation, the district says administrators and authorities determined the isolated incident warranted termination.The district asks parents to take this time to talk to their children about appropriate boundaries and report any questionable interactions.
BRGR permanently closes its last Pittsburgh-area location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for a local burger joint.BRGR just closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the BRGR location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon is now permanently closed.Before the closures, they had a location in Downtown Pittsburgh, East Liberty, Cranberry Township, and at PNC Park.According to BRGR's website, the only location remaining that's still open is in State College.
Submarine chic or spaceship sophisticated? Pittsburgh home for sale is very unique
The interior ascends to a quirky dimension.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh law enforcement officials release statement after release of Tyre Nichols video
Pittsburgh's Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt and acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki have released a joint statement on the death of Tyre Nichols, calling the Jan. 7 incident "a violent, inexcusable failure." Highly anticipated video footage released on Friday showed five Memphis Police Department officers punching, kicking and using a...
