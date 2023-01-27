ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amity, PA

butlerradio.com

More Details Released On Saxonburg Police Chase

Police have released more details about a police chase over the weekend that sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the Saxonburg Borough. Police say 53-year-old Theodore Snyder of Butler was fleeing borough police when he failed to make a turn at the intersection of North Isabella Street and Constitution Avenue.
SAXONBURG, PA
wtae.com

1 person dies after Westmoreland County rollover crash

TRAFFORD, Pa. — One person has died after an overnight crash in Trafford, Westmoreland County. Watch our original report in the video player above. The Medical Examiner says 41-year-old William Henning died at the hospital after the crash along Route 993 near the Cleaveland Price Manufacturing Facility. First responders...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

State police make big bust in January 1970

State police busted a four-county burglary ring in 1970 that was believed to be responsible for 39 crimes in the Butler-Armstrong county area with a haul totaling more than $15,000. The Jan. 31, 1970, edition of the Butler Eagle said the investigation resulted in four arrests in relation to the...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County

MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bus drivers from two school districts fired over inappropriate messages with students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two school bus drivers are in trouble and are accused of acting inappropriately with students.The Greensburg-Salem School District recently fired a bus driver after someone filed a ChildLine report.Sources say the driver is accused of texting students and asking about their sexual orientation.KDKA has confirmed that the bus company DMJ Transportation fired the driver after the district completed its investigation.A Frazier School District bus driver has also been fired,The district received a report about inappropriate messages between the driver and a student.After an investigation, the district says administrators and authorities determined the isolated incident warranted termination.The district asks parents to take this time to talk to their children about appropriate boundaries and report any questionable interactions.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

BRGR permanently closes its last Pittsburgh-area location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for a local burger joint.BRGR just closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the BRGR location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon is now permanently closed.Before the closures, they had a location in Downtown Pittsburgh, East Liberty, Cranberry Township, and at PNC Park.According to BRGR's website, the only location remaining that's still open is in State College. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

