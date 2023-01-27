ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Marysville police to hold DUI checkpoint within city limits

By Megan Camponovo
 6 days ago

(KTXL) — The Marysville Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint within the city on Saturday night.

According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Marysville from 6 p.m. to midnight. While the location has not been revealed it will be in a place that has had frequent accidents and DUI arrests.

The police department said that the primary purpose of their DUI checkpoints is to deter drivers from driving under the influence. Preventive measures reduce the number of people driving under the influence which in turn improves safety on the roads.

According to the police department, drivers who are charged with a DUI for the first time can “face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.”

