A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
USPS Resumes Service at 15+ Post Offices in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Church members say their tip led police to the missing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo released two new pictures of the Tamarin monkeys safe and back home. That’s in contrast to the video WFAA exclusively obtained when they were found Tuesday inside a vacant church in Lancaster. We spoke by phone with the pastor’s daughter, Tonya Thomas.
Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 is executed
HOUSTON — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
9-year-old Dallas boy found safe
DALLAS — Dallas police say a young boy that went missing overnight has been found safe. The 9-year-old was reported missing after he was last seen at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, police said the boy was found. More information about the incident was...
Missing man with medical condition possibly last seen Tuesday, Grapevine police say
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Police in Grapevine are calling on residents in and near the area to look out for a man that's been missing for over a week. The department says 31-year-old Christian Saulter-Williams was last confirmed to be seen in Watauga on Jan. 23. Since then, police have...
People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm
DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
1 person killed in weather-related crash in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead after a weather-related crash during wintry weather Monday evening in Arlington. Arlington Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp. Witnesses told officers...
How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there
DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
Dallas police looking for person in connection to missing emperor tamarin monkeys at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a person of interest believed to be connected to the two emperor tamarin monkeys that went missing from the Dallas Zoo. Officials said they believe the monkeys may have been taken. In an update Tuesday, Dallas police released an image and surveillance...
Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
Fort Worth ice storm: MedStar says 20 injured by slipping and falling; 170 crashes reported
Freezing rain continues across Fort Worth in Tarrant County Wednesday, Feb. 1. Emergency crews are asking resident to remain cautious and to stay inside if possible.
Open grocery stores hard to find, residents reluctantly hit the icy streets in some communities across North Texas
DALLAS — Two days into the winter storm, and some daring drivers continued slipping and sliding their way across parts of North Texas. “It’s all ice, all on the roads. Everywhere,” said Thomas Lopez as he helped some drivers who got stuck in a parking lot. Emergency...
Dallas ice storm: 750 crashes reported in 24 hours; volunteers needed at shelters
Fire rescue said they dealt with more than 750 crashes in 24 hours. Dallas officials said they've opened reserve homeless shelter and are housing about 700 people.
Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
Man faces assault charge after tackling Dallas officer, police say
DALLAS — A 32-year-old man faces a charge of assaulting a police officer after he was accused of tackling the officer during an arrest Friday night, police said. The officer's gun went off during the scuffle, but no one was injured. The suspect, Roderick Green, was also accused of...
Tracking sleet and ice on the roads at High Five in Dallas
Crews continue to monitor the "High Five" Interchange (U.S. Highway 75 and Interstate 635). WFAA's Kevin Reece is live with an update.
Fort Worth police respond to 3 shootings overnight
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police were busy Friday night and Saturday morning, responding to three separate shooting incidents that left people injured and sent them to the hospital. All three shootings were separate incidents and not related to each other. Here is what happened in each, laying...
North Texas inclement weather shelters in need of volunteers
DALLAS — With the icy conditions created by the winter storm, inclement weather shelters have opened around North Texas, and are in great need of volunteers. The shelters opened throughout Dallas and Collin counties have remained at capacity since opening, and most of them are volunteer-led. Ways for volunteers...
Teenagers required to have a parent, guardian with them at Hulen Mall under new age policy
FORT WORTH, Texas — Hulen Mall announced Saturday it would be implementing an age policy that requires those under 17 years old to have parent guidance with them from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The announcement was made on their social media page and the reaction from commenters was...
No school? Share your parenting hacks to keep kids entertained
DALLAS — Parents are superheroes. Sometimes, though, even Superman needs an assist. With more adults working from home, snow days can be a challenge as parents balance virtual meetings with keeping their kids entertained (and not destroying the house!) Fire up the Bat-signal! We're sending out an all-call for...
Live look at winter weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area
The WFAA Daybreak team was out and about in Tarrant, Denton, Dallas, and Collin counties. Here's how it looked at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
