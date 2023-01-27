ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 is executed

HOUSTON — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

9-year-old Dallas boy found safe

DALLAS — Dallas police say a young boy that went missing overnight has been found safe. The 9-year-old was reported missing after he was last seen at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, police said the boy was found. More information about the incident was...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm

DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

1 person killed in weather-related crash in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead after a weather-related crash during wintry weather Monday evening in Arlington. Arlington Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp. Witnesses told officers...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police respond to 3 shootings overnight

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police were busy Friday night and Saturday morning, responding to three separate shooting incidents that left people injured and sent them to the hospital. All three shootings were separate incidents and not related to each other. Here is what happened in each, laying...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

North Texas inclement weather shelters in need of volunteers

DALLAS — With the icy conditions created by the winter storm, inclement weather shelters have opened around North Texas, and are in great need of volunteers. The shelters opened throughout Dallas and Collin counties have remained at capacity since opening, and most of them are volunteer-led. Ways for volunteers...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

No school? Share your parenting hacks to keep kids entertained

DALLAS — Parents are superheroes. Sometimes, though, even Superman needs an assist. With more adults working from home, snow days can be a challenge as parents balance virtual meetings with keeping their kids entertained (and not destroying the house!) Fire up the Bat-signal! We're sending out an all-call for...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas local news

