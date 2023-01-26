Larson Family Winery Offers Valentine’s Day Special Rose’ and Reds Flight, Plus Barrel Tasting with a Winemaker

California Green Medal Environment Award Winner is Among the First Wineries to Receive Fully Electric Smart Tractors. (Napa, Calif.)— January 30, 2023— Trefethen Family Vineyards, one of Napa’s pioneering family-owned estate wineries and the 2022 California Green Medal Environment Award Winner today announced that the winery has acquired two Monarch MK-V Founder Series tractors. Trefethen is among the first companies to receive the Monarch tractors. The Monarch MK-V is a fully electric, driver-optional smart tractor that combines electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, and streamline farming operations.

