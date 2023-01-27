Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Winter Carnival returns to Newport News
The festival kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon and will be open until 5 p.m. It will take place at the former Kmart site at 401 Oriana Road.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Chesapeake, Williamsburg to close
According to Business Insider, the retailer added another 141 stores to its closure list Monday, making the total number of stores closing to 300.
WAVY News 10
Aberdeen Gardens descendants preserve community charm
Descendants of the historic Aberdeen Gardens community in Hampton work to preserve the community's charm. It's the first of a series of stories that will air on 10 On Your Side throughout Black History Month in February. Aberdeen Gardens descendants preserve community charm. Descendants of the historic Aberdeen Gardens community...
New Freddy’s location opening in Chesapeake
According to a press release, the chain will be opening on Feb. 2 at 721 N Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake.
End of an Era: Military Circle Mall closes after five decades
Another one gone. The doors to Military Circle Mall were locked for the last time Tuesday after more than 52 years.
visitnorfolk.com
9 Must-Try Cocktail Bars in Norfolk, VA
Craft cocktails are having their moment in Norfolk, and we’re here to shed light on the awesome talent, science and love that goes into these liquid gold creations. A commonality among Norfolk’s best cocktail bars are the house-made syrups, bitters, liquors and sodas combined with fresh, local ingredients. Here are nine creative cocktail experiences that are worth a try when you are in Norfolk. Cheers!
peninsulachronicle.com
Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring
NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
princessanneindy.com
Back Bay Market, new in southern Virginia Beach, is a showcase for local flavor
BACK BAY — Back Bay Market and Deli is a go-to spot for all things local – from homegrown collards to salads based upon recipes from church cookbooks. Owners Steve and Jennifer Keough opened the market this month at the site of the former Brinkleys Market at the intersection of Gum Bridge and Charity Neck roads. The business offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and side dishes, including the traditional ham sandwich inspired by the former owner of the original Brinkleys, Elizabeth Brinkley.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Story of Loving v. Virginia is being turned into an opera
More than a half century after their legal battle began, Richard and Mildred Loving's love story lives on with an opera about their fight to marry each other.
Sale of MacArthur Center expected to create new opportunities for Downtown Norfolk, years from now
NORFOLK, Va. — MacArthur Center, a longtime fixture in the heart of Downtown Norfolk, could soon fall under new ownership. 13News Now reported Friday that the roughly 23-acre property is officially for sale. "It's been a staple of downtown since 1999. It has spurred so much activity and development,"...
13newsnow.com
How Norfolk's MacArthur Center sale could affect tenants
The longtime fixture in the heart of Downtown Norfolk could soon fall under new ownership. But what does this mean for the tenants?
13newsnow.com
End of an era: Military Circle Mall's last day
It's the last hurrah for Military Circle Mall. The iconic Norfolk mall will shut its doors for good, on Tuesday.
WAVY News 10
Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
Pack your bags Hampton Roads: Breeze Airways offering low airfare
Low-fare airline Breeze Airways is offering one-way flights as low as $39 out of Norfolk International Airport.
WAVY News 10
Breeze Airways “Get Off The Couch” destination sale
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The low-fare airline Breeze Airways is offering one-way fares as low as $39 out of Norfolk International Airport in an effort to get people off the couch. According to SWNS Digital, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch had become their...
WAVY News 10
New medical marijuana facility opens in Hampton; lawmakers weighing Va. retail sales
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ fourth medical marijuana dispensary is now open in Hampton. The new Cannabist location from Columbia Care Inc. is at 2400 Cunningham Drive, Suite 600, near the Peninsula Town Center. The dispensary officially opened Monday, but will host a grand opening on Thursday, February 16.
A family affair: Virginia triplets join Navy together, then dad follows
Ayrion, Andrea and Adrion Sutton, of Western Branch, are the first Black triplets to join the Navy together, as far as the Navy Recruitment Office in Suffolk is aware.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, located on the Atlantic coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its miles of beaches and boardwalk, as well as its historic and cultural attractions.
Virginia Restaurants Named Among 100 Best In America By Yelp
Yelp has released their 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with two Virginia restaurant making the cut.Richmond-area Bocata Arepa Bar came in at number 67, making the Venezuelan street food joint a hit .The restaurant is said to have the "best arepa in Virginia", according to Yelp.The owners …
Comments / 0