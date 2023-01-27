ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Aberdeen Gardens descendants preserve community charm

Descendants of the historic Aberdeen Gardens community in Hampton work to preserve the community's charm. It's the first of a series of stories that will air on 10 On Your Side throughout Black History Month in February. Aberdeen Gardens descendants preserve community charm. Descendants of the historic Aberdeen Gardens community...
HAMPTON, VA
visitnorfolk.com

9 Must-Try Cocktail Bars in Norfolk, VA

Craft cocktails are having their moment in Norfolk, and we’re here to shed light on the awesome talent, science and love that goes into these liquid gold creations. A commonality among Norfolk’s best cocktail bars are the house-made syrups, bitters, liquors and sodas combined with fresh, local ingredients. Here are nine creative cocktail experiences that are worth a try when you are in Norfolk. Cheers!
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring

NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
princessanneindy.com

Back Bay Market, new in southern Virginia Beach, is a showcase for local flavor

BACK BAY — Back Bay Market and Deli is a go-to spot for all things local – from homegrown collards to salads based upon recipes from church cookbooks. Owners Steve and Jennifer Keough opened the market this month at the site of the former Brinkleys Market at the intersection of Gum Bridge and Charity Neck roads. The business offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and side dishes, including the traditional ham sandwich inspired by the former owner of the original Brinkleys, Elizabeth Brinkley.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Breeze Airways “Get Off The Couch” destination sale

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The low-fare airline Breeze Airways is offering one-way fares as low as $39 out of Norfolk International Airport in an effort to get people off the couch. According to SWNS Digital, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch had become their...
NORFOLK, VA

