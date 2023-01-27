Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Alabama Football: Two breakout stars in 2023 offense
Alabama football hopes to have increased offensive production next season. It is widely known that Bama is losing star quarterback Bryce Young to the 2023 NFL Draft. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs will also depart, after leading the Crimson Tide in both rushing yards and receptions. With Young and Gibbs moving on, the Alabama offense will need new faces to step up as the statistical leaders of the unit.
Nick Saban speculates on future of NIL, details players’ $1.3 million request
There was a common theme among the most prominent speakers at last week’s Alabama Football Coaches Association convention. The Crimson Tide’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and other head coaches rotated through an Embassy Suites ballroom in Montgomery and talked about the “change in the landscape” at the collegiate level brought by name, image and likeness.
Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for Pete Golding
Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding is now former Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding after taking the same position with division rival Ole Miss. Golding had his share of critics, but he was one of the best recruiters on head coach Nick Saban’s staff. The Crimson Tide finished ninth...
Miami football takes major L with comically weak recruiting pitch to Alabama 5-star commit
Being under the bright lights on a perennial National Championship contender with constant exposure to NFL scouts and millions of college football fans is not all it’s cracked up to be. At least, that is how Miami football sees it. Many football fans are currently making a mockery of the Hurricanes following the release of […] The post Miami football takes major L with comically weak recruiting pitch to Alabama 5-star commit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts to be first Alabama Super Bowl QB since 1977
Happy Monday, everyone. It was an ugly weekend for the Tide. Gymnastics lost in Lexington, the men’s basketball team played their worst game of the season by far to get blown out in Norman, and the women’s team provided the only relative bright spot by keeping it within 13 against a South Carolina team that generally destroys everyone.
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
Hoover girls down Hazel Green to end longest AHSAA winning streak
Hoover used an aggressive zone defense and hot-shooting Reniya Kelly to down Hazel Green 52-38 and end the longest winning streak in AHSAA history. Class 7A top-ranked and defending champion Hoover (29-1) held Class 6A top-ranked Hazel Green (28-1) to three second quarter points and never trailed thereafter. The victory...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
WPMI
Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama pharmacies seeing shortage of diabetes drugs after gaining popularity for weight loss online
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A nationwide shortage of drugs that treat diabetes and prevent cardiovascular disease is hitting Alabama. Ralph Sorrell, a pharmacist at Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook, said patients using GLP-1 injectable medicines like Ozempic lose 10-15% of their body weight. The drugs have recently gained popularity on social media for their weight loss effects. Sorrell said the demand is too great for the supply. Many are turning to Teledocs to be prescribed, which Sorrell said skews distribution.
fox13news.com
Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. " I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
comebacktown.com
A homicide prevention strategy that will work
Jefferson County has a murder problem. Our murder problem is so prolifically deadly, that it even eclipses the annual homicide rate for the entire continent of Australia, a nation of more than 25 million people. Yes, our county is more violent than a continent that has nearly 40 times our...
BET
Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Appearance Of Black Children’s Book Author Amid Wave Of Book Bans
A New York Times bestselling author suspects that he was targeted in the wave of Black writer book bans in red states. Derrick Barnes, a children’s book author, told Alabama station WIAT Thursday (Jan. 26) that he believes school officials in Hoover and Alabaster, Ala., canceled his book readings, scheduled for Black History Month, without explanation for political reasons–motivated by fear and ignorance.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
Alleged Car Thieves Cause Several Crashes on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday
Two alleged car thieves in Tuscaloosa are in custody after they caused multiple accidents and drew a huge police presence to Skyland Boulevard Monday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers in the Criminal Investigations Division have been looking into a series of vehicle thefts in the area. On Monday afternoon, they got information that a stolen car they were seeking had been spotted at Branscomb Apartments, a public housing complex off Highway 69 South.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 11