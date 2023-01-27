ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News
 6 days ago
Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.

The officer drove down the street, caught up to the man, and commanded him to stop. The man ignored him and started running. The officer chased him until he turned around and pulled out a knife. The officer pulled out his gun and the attacker dropped the knife, allowing the officer to arrest him, according to the report.

Officers spoke with the woman who said the attacker punched her face multiple times and kicked her after she fell to the ground. She was taken in an ambulance to Harborview Medical Center, police said.

Police took the man’s knife as evidence and booked him into the King County Jail for domestic violence-related assault and felony-level threats to the officer.

