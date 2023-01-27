Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks police warn parents, kids of #OrbeezChallenge
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking parents to talk to their kids about another viral social media challenge. The #OrbeezChallenge involves filming while someone shoots random people with an Orbeez-style gel ball gun. The guns, which can look very realistic, fire gel/water-filled balls, police say. One...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reward offered for help finding man wanted by police
READING, Pa. – Authorities are looking for a man they describe as a major player when it comes to dealing drugs in Reading. They say they're after Luis Madera-Pacheco, also known as "Papo." The Berks County district attorney says Madera-Pacheco pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, but he's skipped...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation arrested
READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that one of the top targets of a major drug investigation is behind bars. After receiving an anonymous tip from Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario Tuesday in the 600 block of South 18 ½ Street in Reading.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Student charged with possessing loaded firearm at Dieruff High School
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 14-year-old boy in Allentown is facing multiple charges after police say he had a loaded firearm while he was in school. Personnel with the Allentown School District administration received information that a student inside Dieruff High School was in possession of a firearm Wednesday around 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Stop the Bleed': Free class prepares Reading teens to save lives
READING, Pa. – When someone is severely bleeding, minutes matter. Health experts say a person can bleed to death in as little as five minutes. A free training is being offered in Reading to "Stop the Bleed." It's being organized by staff with a local nonprofit that works with inner city youth.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area
PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
WFMZ-TV Online
Do you know this man? Police investigate daytime burglaries in Lower Saucon
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County are investigating two daytime burglaries. Lower Saucon Township police say the man pictured above is believed to have been involved in both on Monday near Hellertown. Around 12:30 p.m., someone broke into the back of a home on Red...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem teen arrested after photo with gun during Freedom basketball game, police say
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Bethlehem high school student is facing charges after a social media photo showed him with a weapon on school property, police say. The teen, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was arrested last week after the incident Friday, Jan. 20, said Bethlehem Township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Moore Twp. sets date to render verdict on warehouse proposed for Southmoore Golf Course
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night concluded hearing an appeal involving a warehouse proposal for the current site of Southmoore Golf Course. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, had challenged several township zoning officer decisions, the substantive validity of three zoning...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem man charged after gun found in carry-on at Newark airport
NEWARK, N.J. - A Lehigh Valley man is facing charges after a handgun was found in his carry-on bag at Newark airport, authorities say. The Bethlehem man was stopped Sunday at a checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport after an officer spotted the .357 caliber gun on the x-ray machine, said the Transportation Security Administration.
WFMZ-TV Online
ARL issues Code Blue for the City of Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, P.a. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 7:00 PM until Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 8:00 AM. Friday, February 3, 2023, from 2:00 AM until Monday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County court appoints commissioner to fill open seat
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County will soon have a new commissioner. The county Court of Common Pleas has appointed Jamila Winder to fill the vacancy left by Val Arkoosh, who left to join Gov. Josh Shapiro's cabinet as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Winder, who will be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council to review South Bethlehem LERTA, health center Thursday
Northampton County Council has some catching up to do Thursday because it was not able to vote on anything at its last session. Council's Jan. 19 meeting was uneventful because the agenda was not posted 24 hours in advance, as required by the state's Open Meeting law, known as "the Sunshine Act." The only thing council could vote on was adjourning.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County commissioner to run for county controller
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Commissioner Tara Zrinski is running for county controller. Zrinski cited her experience on county council in announcing her candidacy Wednesday for controller, the independent elected watchdog of county finances. The controller conducts financial and performance audits of any agencies that receive, spend or authorize the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs Berks men as victims of Upper Macungie crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two young men from Berks County were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both from the Reading area, died at the scene of the 4 p.m. crash on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road, according to the Lehigh County coroner.
WFMZ-TV Online
Doors close at Berks County Residential Center
BERN TWP., Pa. – The doors of the Berks County Residential Center are officially closed. People could be seen moving boxes and chairs out of the Bern Township facility on its last day Tuesday. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency operated the center in Berks County since 2001,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former parish church building in Bethlehem to be closed
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A former parish church building in Bethlehem will be closed and offered for sale, the Diocese of Allentown said Monday. The closing of the St. Joseph church building on East Fifth Street will be delayed so that those interested may attend one final Mass, March 18, to mark the Feast Day of St. Joseph, according to a news release from the diocese.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County painter sprucing up church
ST. CLAIR, Pa. - A Schuylkill County painter is in the process of sprucing up a church that's more than a century old. St. Mary's Orthodox Church in St. Clair has been a staple of the community since 1901. "You're overwhelmed with the smell of incense," Ordained Reader Gregory Sagan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire forces 28 people from their Freemansburg homes, 2 cats die
FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - A fire in Northampton County forced 28 people out of their townhomes Tuesday. That includes a woman who says her family lost both of their beloved cats, all their clothes, and many precious items. Right now, fire investigators have not said much in terms of how the...
Comments / 0