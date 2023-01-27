Northampton County Council has some catching up to do Thursday because it was not able to vote on anything at its last session. Council's Jan. 19 meeting was uneventful because the agenda was not posted 24 hours in advance, as required by the state's Open Meeting law, known as "the Sunshine Act." The only thing council could vote on was adjourning.

