ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks police warn parents, kids of #OrbeezChallenge

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking parents to talk to their kids about another viral social media challenge. The #OrbeezChallenge involves filming while someone shoots random people with an Orbeez-style gel ball gun. The guns, which can look very realistic, fire gel/water-filled balls, police say. One...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reward offered for help finding man wanted by police

READING, Pa. – Authorities are looking for a man they describe as a major player when it comes to dealing drugs in Reading. They say they're after Luis Madera-Pacheco, also known as "Papo." The Berks County district attorney says Madera-Pacheco pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, but he's skipped...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation arrested

READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that one of the top targets of a major drug investigation is behind bars. After receiving an anonymous tip from Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario Tuesday in the 600 block of South 18 ½ Street in Reading.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Student charged with possessing loaded firearm at Dieruff High School

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 14-year-old boy in Allentown is facing multiple charges after police say he had a loaded firearm while he was in school. Personnel with the Allentown School District administration received information that a student inside Dieruff High School was in possession of a firearm Wednesday around 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Stop the Bleed': Free class prepares Reading teens to save lives

READING, Pa. – When someone is severely bleeding, minutes matter. Health experts say a person can bleed to death in as little as five minutes. A free training is being offered in Reading to "Stop the Bleed." It's being organized by staff with a local nonprofit that works with inner city youth.
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area

PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man charged after gun found in carry-on at Newark airport

NEWARK, N.J. - A Lehigh Valley man is facing charges after a handgun was found in his carry-on bag at Newark airport, authorities say. The Bethlehem man was stopped Sunday at a checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport after an officer spotted the .357 caliber gun on the x-ray machine, said the Transportation Security Administration.
NEWARK, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

ARL issues Code Blue for the City of Reading

CUMRU TOWNSHIP, P.a. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 7:00 PM until Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 8:00 AM. Friday, February 3, 2023, from 2:00 AM until Monday,...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County court appoints commissioner to fill open seat

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County will soon have a new commissioner. The county Court of Common Pleas has appointed Jamila Winder to fill the vacancy left by Val Arkoosh, who left to join Gov. Josh Shapiro's cabinet as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Winder, who will be...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County commissioner to run for county controller

EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Commissioner Tara Zrinski is running for county controller. Zrinski cited her experience on county council in announcing her candidacy Wednesday for controller, the independent elected watchdog of county finances. The controller conducts financial and performance audits of any agencies that receive, spend or authorize the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs Berks men as victims of Upper Macungie crash

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two young men from Berks County were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both from the Reading area, died at the scene of the 4 p.m. crash on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road, according to the Lehigh County coroner.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Doors close at Berks County Residential Center

BERN TWP., Pa. – The doors of the Berks County Residential Center are officially closed. People could be seen moving boxes and chairs out of the Bern Township facility on its last day Tuesday. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency operated the center in Berks County since 2001,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former parish church building in Bethlehem to be closed

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A former parish church building in Bethlehem will be closed and offered for sale, the Diocese of Allentown said Monday. The closing of the St. Joseph church building on East Fifth Street will be delayed so that those interested may attend one final Mass, March 18, to mark the Feast Day of St. Joseph, according to a news release from the diocese.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County painter sprucing up church

ST. CLAIR, Pa. - A Schuylkill County painter is in the process of sprucing up a church that's more than a century old. St. Mary's Orthodox Church in St. Clair has been a staple of the community since 1901. "You're overwhelmed with the smell of incense," Ordained Reader Gregory Sagan...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire forces 28 people from their Freemansburg homes, 2 cats die

FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - A fire in Northampton County forced 28 people out of their townhomes Tuesday. That includes a woman who says her family lost both of their beloved cats, all their clothes, and many precious items. Right now, fire investigators have not said much in terms of how the...
FREEMANSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy