WMAZ
'It's rewarding': Warner Robins Fire Department looking to hire firefighters
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In 2022, the Warner Robins Police Department responded to nearly 8,000 calls. With the population growing, Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton says they expect to answer 1,000 more this year. They're looking for more firefighters to help answer the calls. The nationwide shortage is...
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
'This is working great': Perry ordinance approves golf carts on roads
PERRY, Ga. — In Perry, you can leave the greenway behind. A new ordinance means you can drive a golf cart on the road. If you've driven around Perry and have seen folks driving golf carts on the road. You might have asked yourself, "Is that legal?" Well, it wasn't before, but now it is.
'The more protection of the food, the better it is': Macon restaurants welcome food delivery bill
MACON, Ga. — Since the pandemic, a lot more people are using food-delivery apps. However, the food doesn't always make it to your home. That's why the Georgia Senate is working on Bill 34 that prohibits delivery services from some unsavory practices. If it passes, it would regulate familiar...
wgxa.tv
Bullets found dangerously close to homes.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
Tenants come home to construction at Vineville Christian Towers weeks after pipes burst
MACON, Ga. — Tenants at Vineville Christian Towers are back at the complex, but the moving process hasn't been easy. In December, we reported that some pipes had burst on the 10th floor due to an arctic blast. More than 50 tenants were moved to hotels in Macon. That is where they stayed for 36 days.
Rosa Parks' niece comes to Macon for meet-and-greet at City Hall
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County honored a civil rights hero Wednesday at City Hall. The event was held in the Commission Chambers where Mayor Lester Miller declared the February 1 as Rosa Parks Square Day in Macon-Bibb. He also awarded Rosa Parks niece, Susan McCauley, with a key to...
41nbc.com
Deputies: Man connected to family shooting in Bibb arrested in Jones County for home invasion
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Law enforcement officials say 40-year-old Terrell Mills was already wanted out of Bibb County for the shooting that left Pinalkumar Patel dead and his family injured on Thoroughbred Lane, and after being accused of committing several other crimes in Jones County, he was arrested. According...
wgxa.tv
Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
Macon’s deadliest streets: Two roommates die months apart crossing same busy road
MACON, Ga. — When Henry Young III heard his girlfriend, Audrey Michelle Mack, had been hit by a car, he ran down Pio Nono Avenue to check on her. For Young, the same gut-punching heartbreak would happen twice in a span of less than eight months. Mack and Stephanie...
6-hour standoff ends after man shot, arrested on Somerset Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A six-hour standoff ended Tuesday afternoon after officers and a Warner Robins man exchanged gunfire. Officers from the Warner Robins Police Department as well as the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and Houston County Sheriff's Office had a neighborhood blocked off as they tried to negotiate with the 32-year-old man.
WMAZ
Standoff over in Warner Robins after law enforcement shoots man inside home
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The standoff in Warner Robins is over after a shootout inside a home on Somerset Drive, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Law enforcement entered the home after releasing gas bombs through the windows just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The man inside, 32-year-old...
'Noticeably improper police action': Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence in Tyre Nichols case
MACON, Ga. — As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia. "It broke every rule, it broke every policy, every procedure of any law enforcement agency of the United States," Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said.
wgxa.tv
Warrant: Bibb Co. Corrections Deputy talked with inmates using contraband cell phones
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A corrections deputy has been arrested after investigators say she was having inappropriate conversations with an inmate. In documents obtained by WGXA News, investigators say Paulette Anita Lanier had conversations with three Georgia Department of Corrections inmates using contraband cell phones. They say in one of the conversations, Lanier discussed an ongoing homicide investigation, along with security operations within the jail. Investigators say Lanier also gave the inmates the names of on-duty deputies.
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town
MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
wgxa.tv
Community Foundation of Central Georgia brings On The Table to 21 counties
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced its 2023 plans for On The Table, an initiative to engage with residents and community leaders to discuss the needs and priorities of the community. Launched in 2018, On The Table has returned to in-person events for the first...
Warrant: Man charged in death of store manager followed victims' van to home in south Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The 40-year-old man accused of killing a store manager outside his home in south Bibb County was arrested after investigators found messages on his phone about the shooting, according to the arrest warrant. Terrell Mills was charged in the shooting death of Pinal Kumar Patel on...
'Inflation is inflation': Macon Transit Authority raises bus rates for the first time in 15 years
MACON, Ga. — Bus rides in Macon are about to get a bit more expensive. That's because the Macon Transit Authority is raising its fares for the first time in 15 years. CEO Craig Ross says nobody wanted to raise the rates, but with inflation, it was just something that had to happen. Many people at Terminal Station Tuesday afternoon say they understand.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired
UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
wgxa.tv
Log truck crash in Washington County
UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
