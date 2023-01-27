TikTok star’s assistant must ‘have no life,’ ‘cook and clean’ for $30K a year

This job sounds terrible — and yet it has Gen Z polishing its CVs.

Preparing around-the-clock keto- and paleo-friendly meals, cleaning up a house shared by eight guys, working 12-hour shifts six days a week and agreeing to have absolutely “no personal life” are just a few of the many grueling requirements that candidates for an influencer’s assistant job must fulfill.

And 20-somethings nationwide are scrambling to submit their resumes , hoping to land the coveted position, which offers an annual income of $30,000 to $50,000.

“ It’s a terrible job ,” Tyler Bray, 24, who manages the Anaheim, California, TikTok influencer group the North Star Boys, or NSB, told The Post. “But we’ve received tons of applications from Gen Zs all over the country.”

“The majority of them are not concerned with [the salary],” Bray added, noting that he is willing to offer the assistant a 10% commission on brand deals, which they successfully secure and orchestrate for him and NBS, who boast a TikTok following of 5.5 million.

“Everybody just wants to experience the influencer lifestyle, but it’s not all rainbows and daisies,” he said.

In search of a social media-savvy “Jack of all trades” to serve as a personal assistant to him, as well as his influencer brother, Kane, 23, Bray posted the job listing to Indeed five days ago — he received nearly 100 submissions within the first few hours. (The listing has since “expired” for reasons unknown to Bray.)

The now-inactive, yet visible bulletin called for full-time job-seekers capable of overseeing his “health, living situation and career.”

It also outlined his high expectations for the prospective employee, who must ensure that he and his clients stay fed and hydrated throughout a full day of content creation and the upkeep of their shared living space — which serves as the backdrop for most of their social media posts — from Monday through Saturday. Bray vowed to give the staffer Sundays off, unless he and NSB are on tour.

The hire must also “ follow him around everywhere,” including the North Star Boys’ upcoming 28-city tour, and have a knack for long- and short-form video filming and editing for Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and other social-media platforms.

Bray says his assistant should be available to tour with him and his clients, the North Star Boys, who are set to go on a 28-city tour in the coming weeks. Tyler Bray

“This role is weird,” Bray conceded to The Post, citing his extreme demands. “I wanted to translate [the demands of the job] in the language of the listing in order to set the expectation upfront and let people know this won’t be a cakewalk.”

But, the punishing post does come with a few choice perks.

“The assistant’s travel and food costs will be covered,” said Bray, vowing to pay for the employee’s needs during their travels. “And I will make accommodations for them to spend the night at the content house if filming runs late.”