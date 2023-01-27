Read full article on original website
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?Chibuzo NwachukuBay City, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
The Saginaw Co Zoo Asking for Paper Products
MSP: Bay City man killed in crash
MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old man. Investigators said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. The man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre northbound and ran off...
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Jan. 30
Foul play not suspected after body recovered from Genesee Co. dam
RICHFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Foul play is not suspected after a body was recovered from a Genesee County dam Monday night. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his deputies were called to the Holloway Reservoirs in Richfield Township for a body that was lodged in the intake port of the dam.
Woman receives probation for exploiting 72-year-old mother
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison woman who investigators said stole thousands of dollars from her elderly mother was sentenced to probation. Investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Leemhuis took about $50,000 from her elderly mother while she was her mother’s legal guardian. At the...
Flint’s water testing for lead continues to test below action levels
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint has been compliant with lead standards for six consecutive years, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Since July 2016, the city of Flint’s water system has tested below action levels for both lead and copper...
Human trafficking candlelight vigil
Community holds vigil to honor human trafficking victims
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking. “Today we stand in solidarity against human trafficking,” said one vigil attendee. Tuesday, Jan. 31 was the last day of Human Trafficking Awareness month...
Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot
Flint Twp PD holds free A.L.I.C.E. training
Local organizations work to solve veteran homelessness
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan organizations are working to resolve the issue of veteran homelessness. “Well in 2016, I got a divorce, and I didn’t have no place to go,” said Air Force veteran Keith Koehler. Koehler said he was facing the prospect of being homeless when his sister...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect crashes into clothing store, steals merchandise
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 a.m., a man crashed the back of the pickup truck he was driving into the front of the DXL at 4434 Bay Road in Saginaw Township, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.
Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw Co. woman
CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Ogemaw County woman was discovered by a search team over the weekend. The team located 34-year-old Sara Burns’ body on Jan. 28 in Leota. Burns was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. She...
GM Talks Flint Plant's Key Role in 2022 Success
Quiet weather and cold conditions roll on into Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a busy week last week, we received a break from the snow to start the workweek, but just as one part of the forecast slowed down, another picked right back up!. Bitterly cold temperatures returned to the TV5 viewing area this morning, with many falling...
