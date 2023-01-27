People Who Didn't Grow Up In The United States, What Was "High School" Like For You?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school. People have written songs, poems, books, and movies about the experience. Coinciding with the teen years, it's largely considered a pretty transformative time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gapE4_0kSki1y300
Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

You can probably think of countless media examples of high school off the top of your head, but it's also fair to say that most are set in the USA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eP04k_0kSki1y300
FOX / Via giphy.com

I'll be the first to admit I don't know much about international school systems. I know the tiniest bit about Canadian schooling thanks to my thorough knowledge of Degrassi .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJGAn_0kSki1y300
CTV / Via giphy.com

And of course, I've seen Skins , Harry Potter , and Sex Education , so that must have taught me something about British schooling, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTDUZ_0kSki1y300
Eleven / Via giphy.com

At any rate, I'm more than ready to close my knowledge gap in this area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBypV_0kSki1y300
FX / Via giphy.com

Tell me all about your high school (or secondary school or community school or home school co-op) experience outside of the states! Share your experiences in the comments for a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcLGm_0kSki1y300
Recording Academy / Via giphy.com

CALIFORNIA STATE
