11-Year-Old New Jersey Boy Arrested For Making Social Media Threats Against School In Florida

TFP File Photo

An 11-year-old New Jersey boy responsible for recent threats on social media regarding a Florida school was arrested Thursday, according to deputies.

According to deputies in Monroe County, Florida, the suspect, who resides in New Jersey, was arrested by law enforcement in his state.

“I want to thank my staff, our partners at the Monroe County School District and State Attorney’s Office, as well as officials in New Jersey for resolving this case quickly,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I take these threats very seriously, and protecting our children is my highest priority.”

In the news: Traveling Florida Drug Dealer Arrested During Scheduled Delivery Of 1 Pound Of Meth

According to investigators, the child was making threats about a school in Key Largo.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement