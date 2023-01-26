ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

11-Year-Old New Jersey Boy Arrested For Making Social Media Threats Against School In Florida

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDprp_0kSkhzRF00 TFP File Photo

An 11-year-old New Jersey boy responsible for recent threats on social media regarding a Florida school was arrested Thursday, according to deputies.

According to deputies in Monroe County, Florida, the suspect, who resides in New Jersey, was arrested by law enforcement in his state.

“I want to thank my staff, our partners at the Monroe County School District and State Attorney’s Office, as well as officials in New Jersey for resolving this case quickly,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I take these threats very seriously, and protecting our children is my highest priority.”

In the news: Traveling Florida Drug Dealer Arrested During Scheduled Delivery Of 1 Pound Of Meth

According to investigators, the child was making threats about a school in Key Largo.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 13

Related
The Free Press - TFP

More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida

Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

NJ man gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker on lunch break

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker, authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago.Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez Jr. sentenced him last week to 45 years on murder and burglary charges and a consecutive 10-year sentence on conspiracy to commit murder...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
CBS Philly

Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say

A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
FLORIDA STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video

NEWARK, NJ – With the nation bracing for another wave of coast to coast civil unrest after the video of five cops brutally attacking Tyre Nichols in Memphis was released, New Jersey District Attorney Philip R. Sellinger is warning against violent protests. “Like so many around the country, we are deeply disturbed by the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. Shortly after his death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Tennessee and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division opened a criminal civil rights investigation,.” Sellinger said. “We express support for our colleagues who are working The post New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bridget Mulroy

NJ's Four Most Wanted Fugitives

NJ's four most wanted fugitives.Photo by(@blackred/iStock) The following four individuals have made New Jersey’s Most-Wanted List. They all remain at large and the state needs help finding them. Of course, they could be anywhere in the world, but anyone with information is urged to contact the channels linked below. All four are considered armed and dangerous, by no means should anyone attempt apprehending these people on their own.
New Jersey 101.5

School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
NEWARK, NJ
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
153K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy