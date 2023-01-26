Donovan, Johnson will remain as Cardinal Spellman High football co-head coaches

Cardinal Spellman High has hired Ryan Donovan and Jequan Johnson as co-head varsity football coaches for the 2023 season, the school's athletic department announced Thursday.

The pair took over in October after former head coach Kahn Chace announced his resignation due to what he said was harassment from Spellman parents. Under Donovan and Johnson the Cardinals made a spirited run to the Division 6 state semifinals as a No. 13 seed, upsetting No. 4 Winthrop and No. 5 Blackstone Valley. Spellman's playoff run ended with a 24-17 loss to top-seeded Stoneham.

The Cardinals finished the season with a 5-7 record after losing to Archbishop Williams, 28-20, on Thanksgiving.

According to a news release by the athletic department, Johnson has served as assistant varsity football and freshmen basketball coach at Spellman since 2021. Johnson played football for Northeastern University and has run the Weymouth Public Youth football program. Donovan has been a member of Spellman’s teaching faculty since 2021. This was his second year as an assistant coach in Spellman’s football program.

"Last season, these two coaches stepped up under difficult circumstances," the athletic department's release said. "They answered the call to continue the season in a collaborative effort culminating in a final four appearance. This story of cooperation and perseverance among the students and coaches during a challenging time is remarkable."

The announcement also included this quote from school president Daniel Hodes: "These coaches are talented but more impressive than turning a challenging season around to a place in the Final Four was their work to support our school’s mission to maximize their potential and serve as learners and leaders both on and off the field. They didn’t win the championship, but they won in our hearts, through perseverance and grit. Coach Donovan and Johnson are well deserving of this appointment, and we are excited for a continued winning culture under their leadership in the fall."